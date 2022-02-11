Yuma County will chip seal about 36 miles of county roadways, 24 miles east and 12 miles west of Telegraph Pass, this spring.
This project will chip seal, fog coat and provide striping, including white edge lines, on all the identified roadways on the plans.
The goal is to extend the life of the existing pavements which have deteriorated over time and to increase the Pavement Condition Index of the pavement, according to a staff report.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday approved construction plans for the Highway Pavement Surface Improvements Spring 2022 Chip Seal Project.
The county will piggyback on the City of Yuma’s material and service contracts with VSS International. Staff inspected a sample of roadways that this contractor has completed for the city and did not find defects in workmanship.
Yuma’s contract with VSS International has a bid price of $2.39 per square yard for high volume chips and $2.29 for low volume chips. Staff noted that the unit prices for the square yards of chip seal is 2% higher than last year as the city contract allows for a 2% increase.
The price for an estimated 579,912 square yards of chip seal is about $1.4 million.
The contract does not include striping services. The Engineering Department will use Yuma County Public Works current “on call” contract with Sunland to provide the necessary striping to finalize the project.
The current construction estimate for the project through the normal bid process is $1.6 million with a potential savings of about $195,000.
Public Works indicated that it will prep the roads by crack sealing them and having some roads overlaid prior to the construction of the chip seal project.
In other action, the supervisors approved an agreement between the county and the Greater Yuma Port Authority for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds and the construction management of the Magrino Industrial Subdivision No. 4 Project.
GYPA has finalized the subdivision plat for the project located in San Luis. To complete the required improvements for the subdivision, the county is using a portion of its ARPA funds to help GYPA pay for water and sanitary sewer improvements of the subdivision.
The water and wastewater projects are eligible for ARPA as defined in the U.S. Treasury’s interim final rule and subsequent issued guidance, according to a staff report.
The total costs of the infrastructure improvements for the project is estimated at $3.7 million. The cost for the water and sewer infrastructure is currently estimated at $2.2 million and will be covered by ARPA funds.
The remaining improvements, which are not eligible for ARPA funds, are currently estimated at $1.5 million. If needed, Yuma County has offered to loan GYPA $1.5 million to pay for the remaining improvements. A separate agreement will be executed if GYPA and the county agree to the loan. The county will not bid the project for construction until this separate loan is on hand.
The majority of the required infrastructure improvements are within Unit No. 4; however, some minor improvements will also be required to fully complete Unit No. 3.
The project will be bid out for construction as soon as the design consultant has completed the improvement plans. The electrical plans for the subdivision are currently being worked out with Arizona Public Service.
The San Luis City Council approved the final plat of the No. 4 Subdivision on Aug. 11. The GYPA Board approved the subdivision on Aug. 26 and this agreement on Dec. 16.
Yuma County is one of four members of the Greater Yuma Port Authority. Other members are the cities of San Luis and Yuma and the Cocopah Tribe.
The supervisors also approved the following consent calendar items:
• Appointment of Dr. Michael Sabath to represent the workforce sector on the Local Workforce Development Board for a term that will expire on June 30, 2023. Sabbath is the associate vice president and campus executive officer of the Northern Arizona University regional branch campus in Yuma.
• Recommendation for state approval of a bingo license application submitted by Linda Hazlett for bingo games to be held at Las Quintas Oasis Resort, 10442 N. Frontage Road, Yuma.
• Recommendation for state approval of a bingo license application submitted by Anna Brazer for bingo games to be held at Garden Oasis RV Park, 669 Clifford Way, Yuma.