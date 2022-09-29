Yuma County plans to chip seal 379,000 square yards of roads in the fall. The county’s Public Works Department will piggyback on the City of Yuma’s Pavement Preservation Services Contract Bid, with an estimated cost of $1.5 million.

The Board of Supervisors previously approved the budget for chip seal operations for fiscal year 2022/23. County procurement rules allow it to piggyback on the city’s material and service contracts and has done so in previous years.

