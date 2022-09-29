Yuma County plans to chip seal 379,000 square yards of roads in the fall. The county’s Public Works Department will piggyback on the City of Yuma’s Pavement Preservation Services Contract Bid, with an estimated cost of $1.5 million.
The Board of Supervisors previously approved the budget for chip seal operations for fiscal year 2022/23. County procurement rules allow it to piggyback on the city’s material and service contracts and has done so in previous years.
Staff noted that the county has done business with the city’s current chip seal contractor, VSSI, with no major issues.
Chip seal operations is a preventive measure applied to existing paved streets in the County Highway System. The chip seal, which consists of a rock and asphalt emulsion, is designed to prevent weathering and oxidation and add skid resistance to road surfaces. (See the list of roads scheduled for chip seal operations in the fall.)
In other action, the board authorized the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office to purchase license plate reader equipment for $583,731 from Vigilant Solutions.
YCSO will purchase the equipment to expand its existing license plate reader network. This purchase is funded by a grant that is part of the 2022/23 budget.
Vigilant Solutions is a sole source vendor, meaning that this vendor is the only provider available for this equipment.
“No other equipment from alternative vendors is compatible with the existing system, and it is of vital importance that this additional equipment be able to interface with the system currently in place,” Major Eben Bratcher, chief of operations at YCSO, said in a memo.
As the Housing Governing Board, the supervisors approved the Yuma County Housing Department’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program revised 2022 Action Plan.
In addition, the supervisors adopted corrections to the property tax rates for certain school districts. The Treasurer’s Office discovered errors for the Somerton, Gadsden and Yuma Union school districts. The following corrections were made:
- TA 501101 Somerton-001 Levy from $2,639,598 to $1,717,401, a reduction of $922,197. Tax rate from $2.6292 to $1.7107.
- TA 501102 Somerton-410 Levy from $168,010 to $109,312, a reduction of $58,698. Tax rate from $0.1674 to $0.1089.
- TA 503201 Gadsden-001 Levy from $2,035,939 to $1,710,623, a reduction of $325,316. Tax rate from $2.4692 to $2.0747.
- TA 503202 Gadsden-410 Levy from $154,479 to $129,795, a reduction of $24,684. Tax rate from $0.1874 to $0.1574.
Yuma Union High School District:
- TA 610301 Yuma U-001 Levy from $23,705,907 to $22,324,085, a reduction of $1,381,822. Tax rate from $1.7715 to $1.6682.
- TA 610302 Yuma U-410 Levy from $2,027,399 to $1,909,221, a reduction of $118,178. Tax rate from $0.1515 to $0.1427.
The supervisors also approved the following consent calendar items:
- The Amended Yuma County Shared Governance Agreement between the supervisors and the Yuma County Workforce Development Board, operated by Arizona@Work, as well as amended board bylaws.
- Set the salary of constable for Justice Precinct No. 1 at $52,000, effective Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. In August, the supervisors appointed Art Gradillas as constable to fill the remainder of John Nozar’s unexpired term. Nozar submitted his notice of retirement effective at the close of business on Sept. 30.
- A resolution accepting the streets and traffic signs within 12 East Subdivision, lots 1-103, into the County Maintenance System. The developer, Hardknocks Limited Partnership, installed improvements and complied with the subdivision regulations. Staff noted that the developer’s engineer certified that all improvements were constructed in accordance with the approved plans and specifications. The county inspector inspected the improvements and found them acceptable and in compliance with the county standards.
- The removal of $917 in taxes due that are considered uncollectible. The county treasurer determined that the delinquent taxes on certain mobile homes are uncollectible because they have been removed or destroyed or the condition is such that the cost of seizure and sale of the property would equal or exceed the revenue that could be derived.