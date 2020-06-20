To prevent the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office from being inundated with calls on the mask mandate, the Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes on Friday amended the proclamation he signed on Thursday requiring face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
To aid the community in answering their questions or to report possible violations in the unincorporated area of the county, a Yuma County COVID-19 Hotline will be established, funded and staffed by county administration.
Reyes told the Yuma Sun that the amendment is in response to concerns from Sheriff Leon Wilmot that enforcement would strain YCSO resources. On the same day Reyes signed the proclamation, Wilmot issued a statement saying that his department would not be enforcing the mask mandate.
“I was not consulted by the Yuma County Administrator nor the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors regarding the enforceability of this proclamation and so I must inform you that my Office does not have the resources to respond to calls for enforcement action regarding the failure to wear face coverings,” Wilmot said in the statement.
To avoid tying up the sheriff’s resources, Reyes met with health department staff, the county attorney and the sheriff’s administration to come up with a solution on Friday. “We decided the best way would be to have the health department in charge of checking to see if restaurants and facilities are following the recommendations is to create a hotline, a website, and actually use that to provide information about what it means, to try to screen calls and make sure the sheriff only gets law enforcement calls,” Reyes said.
“The message we’re sending is that the sheriff is not refusing to enforce it, he’s just not capable of handling questions and clarification. At the end of the day, he had a valid point,” Reyes said. “We decided we can make this much better, more an educational push, not so much an enforcement push. We’re not trying to get people cited.”