The Yuma Board of Supervisors on Monday will recognize employees by accepting recommendations for the 2021 Yuma County Employee of the Year, Yuma County Court Employee of the Year and Safety Excellence Award Winner, followed by announcement of the winners.
Afterward, the supervisors will continue discussion on the recruitment process for a new county administrator following Susan Thorpe’s retirement effective June 7 with appointments to the recruitment panel.
The supervisors are also expected to appoint members to a recruitment committee for the public defender, a position that became vacant in February due to retirement and hear an update regarding COVID-19 activities.
A public hearing will be held on the establishment of the proposed Orange Grove-Rancho Mesa Verde County Improvement; potentially accept the district’s petition to provide for future design and construction of a new wastewater collection system; and authorize a new fund number for the district.
In addition, the supervisors will consider requests for modifications of the county’s subdivision regulations for the proposed The Ravines 2A and 2B subdivision, located in the vicinity of Avenue 15E and the alignment of County 12½ Street, and 12 East Phase 2 subdivision, located in the vicinity of the northeast corner of Scottsdale Drive and 34th Place.
Also, the board will take action on the following consent calendar items:
• Distribute $10,000 in funding from the Cocopah Indian Tribe to the Gethsemani Food Ministry and Campesinos Sin Fronteras in equal amounts of $5,000.
• Approve the sale of 41 parcels sold in the amount of $224,924 during the 2022 Tax Deeded Property Auction held online.
• Authorize the chairman to sign the 2022 Arizona Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Award from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission in the amount of $7,836 for reimbursement of expenses related to the coronavirus within the Victim Compensation Program.
• Approve the construction plans and authorize the Engineering Department to advertise for bids for the following two projects: Interstate 8 North Frontage Road Improvements: Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road, and Los Amigos and Southern Sands Drainage and Roadway Improvement Plans.
• Approve the 2021 Yuma County Flood Control District Assessment Report. The estimated cost to remedy all of the known needs is about $90 million.
• Adopt a resolution approving Juvenile Court participation in the Family Counseling Program for FY 2022-23.
• Accept a petition to form the Premier Storage Condominiums of Yuma Unit 2 LLC, Phase VII (Building 4) and Phase VIII (Building 8) Irrigation Water Delivery District; suspend the proposed district’s powers and function of delivering and distributing irrigation water and maintaining the ditches, pipelines and other facilities; declare the district organized after finding the petition to be signed by 100% of the owners of the entire acreage in the proposed district; and authorize the establishment of a new fund number for the District.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Sessions typically stream live on Facebook.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email to publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. Emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
View the complete agenda and staff reports https://tinyurl.com/y8ddc3y6.