Yuma County will use pandemic relief funds to buy firefighter safety gear, supplies and fire engine equipment for the nonprofit Tacna Volunteer Fire Department.
The Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with the department to use $107,000 in American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to purchase “much needed” firefighting equipment and supplies.
The Tacna Volunteer Fire Department serves as the first responder for fire and medical emergency calls in the East County area, as far east as the Yuma County line. The department shared the need for new personal safety gear, supplies and equipment for their fire engines, as mandated by OSHA during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new gear will allow the department to best serve the citizens of the rural areas of Yuma County during pandemics and emergencies, according to a staff report.
The supervisors first approved the use of the funds in September and directed staff to find an eligible category to assist with the purchase of the equipment.
This month, as the board approved the purchase agreement with the department, Supervisor Tony Reyes asked the Yuma County legal team about the legality of using pandemic funds.
“We do have a pretty strict gift clause,” Reyes said. On being reassured that it’s legal, Reyes motioned to approve the agreement, which the board did unanimously.
The supervisors also approved the appointments of commissioners and attorneys to serve as judges pro tempore for the Superior Court in Yuma County, effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
The appointees were commissioners Brent Levi Gunderson, Claudia M. Gonzalez and Eliza B. Johnson and attorneys Andrew W. Gould and Kathryn Stocking-Tate.
The Superior Court commissioners in Yuma also serve as judges pro tempore, which gives them the authority to preside over all case types.
Presiding Judge David M. Haws requested that Robert Brutinel, chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, appoint three commissioners; one justice of the peace pro tempore and one (1) attorney as judges pro tempore as provided by state law.
Gunderson, Gonzalez, Johnson and Gould will serve as judges pro tempore at no additional compensation. Stocking-Tate will serve and receive compensation from a funding source previously approved by the supervisors.
Reyes asked whether Gould, a former presiding judge in Yuma County Superior Court, was back in town. Gould served as a judge of the Arizona Supreme Court before leaving office in April 2021 to run for state attorney general. He lost his bid in the Republican primary.
Staff told Reyes that Gould is working for a law firm in Phoenix, but he likes to help Yuma County occasionally at no cost to the county.
“He’s such a great guy,” Reyes said. “I think Yuma is well served whenever he comes to town.”
The supervisors also made the following appointments:
• Nohemy Echavarria to serve as a full-time justice of the peace pro tempore and Yolanda Torok as a part-time justice of the peace pro tempore, both in Justice Court Precinct One from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
Echavarria, as a full-time justice of the peace pro tempore, helps to handle the high caseload demands of the court. As part-time justice of the peace pro tempore, Torok provides court coverage in the absence of judges Gregory Stewart and Echavarria.
• Carly M. Sandoval to serve as the weekend and holiday initial appearance master and civil traffic and small claims hearing officer from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. Any person who is detained must be seen by a judge within 24 hours or be released. Arizona law mandates that a judge be available every day, including weekends and holidays, to conduct initial appearance hearings. Sandoval provides weekend and holiday court coverage for all courts in Yuma County.
• Brandon Lee Sweet, Precinct 10, and Arturo Morales, Precinct 35, as precinct committeemen as requested by the Yuma County Republican Party, for terms that will expire on Oct. 1, 2024.