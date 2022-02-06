The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will hold a public hearing to receive feedback on recommended redistricting maps for the supervisor and Arizona Western College districts, followed by board discussion and possible adoption of new boundary maps.
The Redistricting Advisory Commission will present the final maps recommendation. The supervisors tasked the commission with redrawing supervisor and college district boundaries following the decennial census.
The supervisors will also discuss a request to add a full-time grants specialist position with a budget of $72,831.
The board will conduct an auction of property acquired as part of the Avenue C Street Widening Project, from 8th Street to Figueroa Avenue. Yuma County retained the required right-of-way to construct the project from the properties, and the remaining portions of the properties are excess. Staff has been approached by a potential bidder for one of the parcels.
In addition, the Public Health Services District and Emergency Management will present COVID-19 updates and activities.
As the Housing Governing Board, the supervisors will consider several items presented by the Yuma County Housing Department:
• The Public Housing Agency Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2022 and related certifications and agreements with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
• The Family Self-Sufficiency Program Action Plan.
• The amended Section 8 Administrative Plan for the Choice Voucher Program.
• The amended Low Rent Public Housing Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy for the Valley Vista Apartments in Somerton, Moctezuma Apartments in San Luis and Pecan Shadows Apartments in Yuma.
The supervisors will also hold public hearings on zoning cases and consider several recommendations of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The consent calendar contains the following items:
• Distribution of $7,043 in community funding from the Quechan Indian Tribe Fort Yuma to the Crossroads Mission and Yuma Community Food Bank.
• Resolution requesting the governor to establish a constitutional permanent Division 7 of the Yuma County Superior Court, effective July 1.
• Establishment of Vote Center sites for the Aug. 2 and Nov. 8 elections.
• Intergovernmental Agreement between Yuma County and the Greater Yuma Port Authority for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds and the construction management of the Magrino Industrial Subdivision No. 4 Project.
• Construction plans for the Highway Pavement Surface Improvements Spring 2022 Chip Seal Project. The Engineering Department budgeted $1.6 million to chip seal about 36 miles of county roadways, 24 miles east and 12 miles west of Telegraph Pass.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Sessions typically stream live on Facebook.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email to publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. Emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/2p8fmcy6.