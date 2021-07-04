Starting this fall, a new Yuma County Neighborhood Cleanup Program will provide residential communities in the unincorporated areas the opportunity to dispose of household trash and bulky items without having to travel to a transfer site or landfill.
The program started with a citizen request. In January, Anne Stewart appeared before the Board of Supervisors during the call to the public to talk about trash scattered across Yuma and unincorporated county areas. She and her daughter had collected trucks full of trash and suggested that the supervisors create an ad hoc committee that would be responsible for spotting and cleaning up trashed areas.
“It made us realize that we need to formalize a program,” Joshua Scott, director of public works, said, noting that his department had organized neighborhood and desert cleanups but had never organized a regularly scheduled cleanup program.
The county will now offer the service free of charge to help residents keep their neighborhoods and homes tidy. It will also help reduce illegal dumping of unwanted items along roads or on vacant parcels across the county.
Residential subdivisions of 10 to 50 homes located in unincorporated portions of the county and located west of Avenue 15E will be eligible to participate in the program.
The county will provide a maximum of five neighborhood cleanups per calendar year, with the goal of completing one cleanup in each of the supervisors’ districts. Individual communities are also limited to one neighborhood cleanup every three calendar years.
Neighborhood cleanup events will occur between October and April and will typically be scheduled between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. on a Saturday.
BUKLY ITEMS AND CURBSIDE SERVICE
Neighborhoods have two options when requesting a cleanup: bulky items or curbside service. For a bulky items, the county will stage disposal bins that are accessible to neighborhood residents. Residents will be responsible for getting any waste items they wish to dispose from their property to the bins. Acceptable items include appliances; electronic waste such as computers, monitors and printers; furniture and mattresses; lumber with a maximum size of 4 inches wide by 4 feet long; green waste with also a 4x4 maximum size; up to five tires with no rims; and household trash.
For curbside service, residents can place up to ten 40-gallon trash bags and up to five tires at their curb or edge of street for county pickup. All trash bags must be tied and weigh no more than 25 pounds. No bulky items will be accepted for curbside service cleanups. Acceptable items include household trash, green waste (bagged only) and up to five tires with no rims.
Unacceptable items include any waste that is hazardous or poisonous, not easily recycled or considered too large or heavy to be transported with county equipment.
Additionally, the county reserves the right to deem any waste unacceptable if it is of non-household origin. Unacceptable items include commercial, industrial or agricultural waste; concrete, rocks, brick, dirt, roofing shingles or other construction debris; large automotive parts (auto bodies, engines, etc.); oils or fuels; paint thinners or solvents; pesticides or insecticides; poisons; acids or caustics; explosives; sewage; contaminated rags; dead animals; rotten meat; batteries; burnt or hot waste; medications; medical waste; and loose or unbagged trash.
The neighborhood will have to appoint a captain to serve as a point of contact between the county and neighborhood residents. The captain will be asked to help keep residents informed of cleanup schedules and activities. The captain will also be responsible for organizing volunteers to help distribute informational materials and assist residents with disabilities, if requested.
An application will have to be filled out to request a cleanup. Once the application is received, the county’s neighborhood cleanup coordinator will review it, verify eligibility and consult with the appropriate member of the Board of Supervisors. The coordinator will then contact the applicant with a status update.
SUPERVISORS ON BOARD
Scott recently presented the proposed program to the board, which drew the praise and approval of the supervisors.
“Sometimes when you come in and bring an issue that is pertinent and timely, as in this case it was, we have very, very good staff that looks into it and comes back with a solution if possible,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
He explained that the program might counter a possible increase in desert dumping, especially if the county moves forward with transfer site fees. He commended staff for “taking an active role in trying to give people more of an opportunity, instead of dumping out somewhere, putting it out front, and we’ll go pick it up.”
Scott said that the “the hope and goal is to bring the services to the neighborhoods so that they don’t throw it out in the alley or behind the subdivision.” It will also give the county an opportunity to publicize the transfer sites which are open 360-plus days a year and recycling services to residents who might not be aware of these services.
Reyes also pointed out that the neighborhood cleanups will not cost residents and all they have to do is request one. “I find that very, very commendable. I hope you don’t get overwhelmed by people calling.”
However, the chairman also noted that although it won’t cost residents anything, it will cost the county in time, effort and money. “It costs money to run anything. Like the transfer site, it doesn’t cost people to use it, but it’s starting to cost the county a substantial amount of money.”
“The road to hell is paved with good intentions,” Reyes added, noting that a program can start with something small and then it grows in demand and costs. “If it works, we will try to continue to use it as long as the community supports it, using staff and equipment we already have, and hopefully more volunteer staff.”
Scott replied that if the response is overwhelming and the program needs more money, he will go back to the supervisors. But, at this time, he thinks the program can go on with the existing resources and budget.
The county will start accepting applications this summer with the goal of starting the cleanups in the fall. For more information on the program or to request an application, contact the Yuma County Neighborhood Cleanup Coordinator at cleanup@yumacountyaz.gov or 928-341-2500.