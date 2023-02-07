After accepting a $6 million grant from the state for installation of agriculture broadband towers, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors announced that it will keep this project separate from the middle-mile fiber network currently under construction.

The county received the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds for construction of a network of wireless broadband towers to support the county’s agricultural industry and rural broadband access. The towers will be connected to the county’s middle-mile fiber network currently under construction by the contractor, ALLO Fiber.

