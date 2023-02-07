After accepting a $6 million grant from the state for installation of agriculture broadband towers, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors announced that it will keep this project separate from the middle-mile fiber network currently under construction.
The county received the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds for construction of a network of wireless broadband towers to support the county’s agricultural industry and rural broadband access. The towers will be connected to the county’s middle-mile fiber network currently under construction by the contractor, ALLO Fiber.
The mobile tower network will enable the ag industry to use remote sensors, drones, satellites, artificial intelligence and automated equipment. The agriculture industry has previously indicated that it needs this modern technology “to ensure competitiveness, productivity, sustainability and the protection of national food security.”
County Administrator Ian McGaughey clarified that the contract for the agriculture broadband project is separate from the ALLO contract and the county will solicit contractors in a separate request for proposals.
After identifying high-speed broadband service as its highest priority for the county’s allocation of federal pandemic funds, the supervisors previously committed $20.7 million, one half of its $41 million allocation, to the countywide broadband backbone network. The supervisors then selected ALLO to design and construct 140 miles of the middle-mile fiber network.
The Arizona Commerce Authority awarded $10 million to the county for the middle-mile project. In addition, ALLO received $9.75 million for a last-mile project that will connect fiber from the county’s middle-mile network to homes and businesses in San Luis.
For the agriculture project, Supervisor Tony Reyes stressed that he wanted the contractor selection process to be as “clear and transparent as possible” and include local contractors.
“I’d like the local people to know that this isn’t in any way, shape or form something that we keep away from our locals. We’ve always supported a lot of local suppliers of services,” Reyes said.
Some contractors who submitted proposals for the middle-mile network objected to that selection process. That first project received five proposals, which were reviewed and scored by an evaluation team consisting of members of the Yuma County Broadband Task Force as well as outside technical experts. The task force included Yuma County, Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., agriculture representatives, information technology experts and the state broadband director.
Gila Electronics, a wireless broadband communication company serving Yuma since the 1980s, was among those that raised concerns with the process. Gila Electronics submitted a proposal, but the county advised the company that it wasn’t qualified to build the network, which Gila disputed.
At this recent meeting, Barry Olsen, an attorney representing Gila Electronics, noted that Gila has been “in the business of providing wireless and broadband for quite a number of years. We employ a substantial number of individuals in the Yuma area.”
In addition, Olsen told the supervisors that he was “pleased” that the newest project will have a separate bidding and selection process.
“We understood the county’s rationale in putting together a committee to review those proposals. The problem with that is there wasn’t very much county input. The individual from the county that was put on that committee is no longer here,” Olsen said, referring to Susan Thorpe, the former county administrator who retired last year.
With Thorpe’s retirement, Olsen said, “county staff has been reliant upon your contractor ALLO to get questions answered … I don’t really think that’s the ideal process when you have government funds.”
He suggested that more staff be involved with the agriculture project “so that when questions come up, county staff can answer those questions … (and) are not dependent upon a contractor to provide answers to those questions.”
Olsen also noted that the process would be better served if the tower locations were identified “so those individuals and businesses that are bidding on this have a much better idea of what the county is expecting, where it’s to go, so that everybody has the same information and there’s much more detail as to what the county needs for this expansion of wireless and broadband in the community.”
Paul Brierley, a member of the task force and executive director of the University of Arizona Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, explained that the exact locations are not yet known.
“It’ll need to be engineered exactly how to best get coverage across the agricultural areas,” he said. “The general theory, though, will be to get it as close as possible to the middle-mile network … When you look at the satellite image of where farm fields are, it’s very clear what needs to be covered, so starting down near San Luis and up through and across out east.”
Brierley noted that the middle-mile network is what makes these wireless towers possible and that the irrigation districts had to agree to provide right-of-way for placement of these towers where appropriate.
Brierley also pointed out that $6 million is not enough to complete the entire project. “Just to set expectations right, we anticipate for this tower network to cover the whole valley, it would be a cost of $10-15 million.”
Aside from accepting the grant funds, the supervisors also authorized the county administrator to sign an agreement with the state, effective Dec. 30, 2022, through April 12, 2024. Reyes questioned the unusual timeline of a year and four months.
“We believe that’s a reasonable time for this project to be implemented,” McGaughey said. “Unlike the broadband middle-mile network, which involves a lot of installation and permitting, these towers, as I understand it, are essentially self-contained units and they won’t require the amount of time and preparation and construction and permitting to achieve the project.”
County Attorney Jon Smith further clarified that the state specified the dates in the agreement “so it wasn’t self imposed.”
Reyes also thanked Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines “for keeping pressure on the Governor’s Office (and) explaining to them how important this was.” He noted that this project would not only make Yuma’s agriculture industry “happy” but one of the most advanced systems in the world.
In turn, Lines thanked Brierley for “putting together the actual verbiage that I was able to deliver.” He also acknowledged “a lot of different people” who worked over the New Years Eve weekend, including McGaughey, to make sure the grant application was submitted in time.
“It was a team effort,” Lines said.