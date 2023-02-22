The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved a lease for “long-term, temporary” office space for the Public Defender’s Office, which must move out of the Historic Courthouse to make room for the newly established Division 7 of the Superior Court.

The supervisors agreed that it’s better to lease space than spend money on renovating space that will be demolished for construction of a new permanent home for the Public Defender’s Office.

