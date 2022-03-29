In appreciation of employees, Yuma County buildings will be lit up in green during April. The county chose the color green this year to express prosperity, progress, growth, togetherness/teamwork, strength and optimism for all employees.
The buildings to be lit include the Historic Yuma County Courthouse, Adult Probation Building, 198/197 S. Main St. locations and Main Library.
Also, during this month, the county will hold employee appreciation events, including the presentation of awards for employee and superior court employee of the year. These programs recognize employees who provide “exceptional” public service to citizens.
Six employees from Yuma County have been nominated for 2021 Employee of the Year and three employees for 2021 Superior Court Employee of the Year. The Board of Supervisors sponsors the awards.
In addition, the county will decide who the 2021 Safety Excellence Award recipient will be out of a field of five nominees.
The nominees will be featured during the supervisors’ regular session on April 4, with the winners announced at the regular session on April 18. Both meetings start at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on YUMA 77 (Spectrum Cable), yumacountyaz.gov LIVE stream and on Facebook LIVE.
The 2021 Yuma County Employee of the Year nominees are:
• Miriam Galindo, immunizations program coordinator, Health District
• Jason Giard, civil engineer, Engineering
• Alma Mendoza, circulation supervisor, Library District
• Fabian Perez, senior systems administrator, Information Technology Services
• Joshua Tesoriero, deputy public defender, Public Defender
• Karla Vazquez, benefits specialist, Human Resources
The 2021 Yuma County Superior Court Employee of the Year nominees are:
• Isabel Banuelos, collections specialist, Superior Court
• Edgardo Gonzalez, probation officer, Adult Probation
• Jennifer Rader, accounting clerk, Juvenile Courts
Only one candidate per department is nominated. Candidates are chosen for meeting the following criteria:
• Must be a full-time employee with a minimum of two years of service by Dec. 31, 2021.
• Must have received a “Meets Expectations” or greater performance rating during the last two review periods.
• Must show evidence of having promoted the county’s core values or Superior Court Judicial Canons.
• Developed demonstrable cost savings to the county or Superior Court through ideas or suggestions.
Nominations will be screened by a Merit Award System Board that is appointed by the supervisors. Each first-place winner will receive a plaque and an award of $1,000 (after taxes). The remaining nominees split an additional $1,000.
The supervisors will also decide the recipient of the 2021 Yuma County Safety Excellence Award. The 2021 Yuma County Safety Excellence Annual Award nominees are:
• Jessica Martin, election systems specialist, Election Services
• Monica F. Montague, indigent burial specialist, Public Fiduciary
• Erik Navarrete, fire and security technician
• Roxanna Nunez, administrative coordinator, Information Technology Services
• Leonel Ruiz, traffic signal technician, Public Works
Candidates are chosen for meeting any, or all, of the following criteria:
• Full-time employment and have at least one year of service and no disciplinary actions during the previous year.
• Scores a “Meets Expectations” or greater performance rating during the most recent review period.
• Initiates safety practices that produce cost savings to the county.
• Demonstrates an exceptional awareness and appreciation for safety and contributes to the development and implementation of safety programs in the workplace.
• Supports the efforts of the safety compliance officer to increase workplace health and safety, eliminate hazardous conditions and maintain compliance with local, state and federal regulations.
• Is a champion of safety principles and encourages fellow employees to view safety as a necessary and beneficial part of all operations.
The Safety Excellence Award Committee screens all nominations and forwards the final candidates to the Yuma County Merit Award System Board. From there, the Merit Board reviews and makes a final recommendation of the award winner to the supervisors.
The winner of the 2021 Yuma County Safety Excellence Award will receive a recognition plaque and $250 (after taxes).