The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will certify the unofficial results of the Aug. 2 primary election.
The supervisors will also declare the nominees for political party candidates who received the highest number of votes, which entitles them to have their names placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The board will also consider authorizing a Declaration of Environmental Use Restriction for a portion of Adair Park, which is used as a firearms and archery shooting range.
In 2000, a site assessment of the archery range revealed elevated lead concentrations in the soil. The county entered the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Voluntary Remediation Program in 2006 to address concerns.
Following remedial measures taken since then, the county has requested a No Further Action letter from the ADEQ. The final step to obtaining the letter is recording a DEUR over the affected area of the archery range, which would restrict its use to recreational activities only.
The county would also need to maintain engineering controls that were constructed as part of the remediation, such as drainage channels, chip seal cap, retention basins. Additionally, the county would need to reserve funds of $510,000 to cover the cost of total replacement of the engineering controls.
The supervisors are also expected to adopt the property tax rates and assessment of taxes for all direct and overlapping general authorities, special districts and improvement districts for fiscal year 2022/2023. The rates and assessments are listed on the agenda packet posted at tinyurl.com/44e9wm9a.
In addition, the board will consider accepting a letter of retirement from Precinct No. 1 Constable John Nozar and appointing a replacement effective Oct. 1 to fill the remainder of the term until the newly elected constable takes office in January. Chief Deputy Constable Art Gradillas is the only candidate on the ballot.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and activities occurring at the border that involve or affect the county’s Health and Emergency Management departments.
Several presentations are on the agenda, including updates on the AWC Law Enforcement Academy and Greater Yuma Port Authority activities.
The agenda also contains the following consent calendar items:
• An award of $10 million from the Arizona Commerce Authority Broadband Grant.
• A grant of $35,018 from the Arizona Office of the Courts for Court Security improvements.
• The purchase of desktop and laptop computers and software in the amount of $361,544, including tax and shipping, for the Life Cycle Management Program.
• Cancellation of the Nov. 8 governing board elections for Yuma High School Dist. No. 70, Yuma Elementary School Dist. No. 1, Crane Elementary School Dist. No. 13, Hyder Elementary School Dist. No. 16, Mohawk Valley Elementary School Dist. No. 17, Wellton Elementary School Dist. No. 24, Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma, Martinez Lake Fire District, Martinez Lake Road Improvement and Maintenance District, Hospital District No. 1 and Yuma County Pest Abatement District.
State law allows the supervisors to cancel elections if the number of persons who file nomination paperwork is less than or equal to the number of seats/offices available. The board will appoint the individuals who filed the nomination paperwork.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. View the complete agenda and staff reports at tinyurl.com/44e9wm9a.