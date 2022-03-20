The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss how to fill the vacancy to be created by County Administrator Susan Thorpe’s retirement effective June 7.
Chairman Tony Reyes placed this item on the agenda for the supervisors to begin considering a transition plan for both short and long term and a recruitment process for a suitable replacement.
The supervisors are also set to accept petitions to establish Yuma County Orange Grove Improvement District No. 2022-02 for the Orange Grove-Rancho Mesa Verde subdivisions for the construction of a new wastewater delivery system. The board is expected to set a public hearing for 9 a.m. April 18.
The supervisors will also consider the employee benefit trust medical plan rates for fiscal year 2022/23 and hear COVID-19 updates.
In addition, the supervisors will hold a hearing on a rezoning case granted in 2020 that failed to meet the completion deadline. The board will consider whether to grant an extension or revert the property to its former zoning classification. The property is located at 1582 W. County 17½ Street in Somerton.
The consent calendar contains the following items:
• Award a $163,442 contract to Integrated Control Systems for installation of a temperature control system at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center.
• Award a $142,500 contract to GCI Construction & Inspections for tenant improvements to 102 S. Main St., the former Hoppstetters building, for temporary office space for the Recorder and Elections Services departments during construction of the new Administration Building.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Sessions typically stream live on Facebook.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email to publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. Emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://bit.ly/3KYYgSq.