The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider whether to authorize the acquisition of property either by purchase or condemnation for the replacement of the current Administration Annex.
The property owner is asking $40,000 more than the appraised value. The county is expecting a new appraisal, which it will take into consideration in determining whether to pay the appraised value of $860,000 or the $900,000 that the property owner is requesting.
Also on the agenda is a lease agreement with Shadle Investment Properties for the property at 2550 and 2542 S. 4th Ave. to provide temporary office/work space for the Assessor, Recorder, Treasurer and Elections Services departments and staff during construction of their new permanent facility.
The budget is back on the agenda, with a request for the supervisors to provide direction regarding revisions and/or adopt the fiscal year 2021/22 tentative budget.
The board is expected to set the date and time for a combined public hearing on the tentative budget and Truth-in-Taxation hearing on the property tax levy as Monday, June 28, at 9 a.m.
Also on the agenda is an overview of a proposed Neighborhood Cleanup Program, which would provide residential communities in unincorporated areas of Yuma County the opportunity to dispose of household trash and bulky items without having to travel to a transfer site or landfill.
Other presentations on the agenda include an update by Buna George, executive director, on Greater Yuma Port Authority activities; a legislative report by Craig Sullivan, executive director of the County Supervisors Association of Arizona; and an update on the COVID-19 Early Warning Testing Project by Paul Brierley, executive director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture.
The supervisors, as the Yuma County Housing Governing Board, will conduct a public hearing to allow the public to comment on the 2021 Public Housing Agency Annual Plan, Admission and Continued Occupancy Policy and Section 8 Administrative Plan.
The supervisors will also hold several public hearings on planning and zoning items.
View the full agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/4de4zdw3.
The meeting will take place in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.