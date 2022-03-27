The Yuma County Board of Supervisors debated whether to keep the search for a new county administrator internal or expand the search into the public.
In the end the supervisors decided to open the search to the public to avoid the perception of a “good old boy” system.
After mulling how to best fill the vacancy to be created by County Administrator Susan Thorpe’s retirement effective June 7, the supervisors directed staff to conduct a public search, although they consider Deputy Administrator Ian McGaughey the frontrunner.
However, at least one supervisor said he believed a public search would be a waste of time and money when the county has a deputy administrator ready to step into the role. He questioned the need for assistant directors and deputies when they don’t automatically fill the vacancies created by the departure of their supervisors.
Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out that the situation is ideal in that they have a couple of months to conduct a search, however, he noted that time “goes by really quickly” so the process should begin as soon as possible.
“There are so many things happening in the county right now that I think we need the transition to be as smooth as possible,” Reyes said.
Felicia Frausto, director of human resources, explained that the position is contractual so the supervisors can decide whether they want the search to be internal or open it up to local, statewide or national applicants.
Normally, the position is published publicly and a panel reviews applications 10 days later. The pool of candidates is then narrowed through phone screens and interviews.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines said he wanted to open the search to include applicants from among the public. Reyes agreed, noting that the process should be as open and public as possible.
However, Supervisor Martin Porchas objected to a public search, asking what the point is of having a deputy administrator and assistant directors for departments when they aren’t promoted when the opportunity arises.
“Unless that person doesn’t want it or isn’t doing a good job,” Porchas said. “It’s just a waste of money.”
Reyes explained that the function of the deputy administrator and assistant director is to step in in an emergency or sudden departure of the administrator or director.
“It’s fine for the interim, but not for the permanent position,” Reyes said, noting that not opening the position to the public conveys the message that the deputy or assistant will always take over the job.
“And that’s not necessarily always the case,” he said, noting that many factors need to be considered, such as qualifications, experience and knowledge.
Sometimes, Reyes added, the county might want to bring in someone from the outside that is one a different level.
“I do agree a deputy director position is a training process for that person to be considered first and foremost,” Reyes said. “I like Ian and think he’s doing a great job.”
In addition, Reyes said, allowing the “second in command” to automatically take over the position gives the impression of a “good old boy system” and allowing other people to apply ultimately places the deputy director, if chosen, in a stronger position.
Also, a public process allows citizens “to feel comfortable that their opinions count for something,” Reyes added.
After learning that the county does not have a formal, written succession plan for emergencies and long-term leadership planning, Reyes asked Frausto to develop such a plan.
Questioned about the need to hire a consultant to help with the search, Frausto noted that in the past the county has worked with a consultant, but in this case, she believes staff can handle the search without a consultant or additional money.
“Just make sure by the time she leaves somebody else is on the board, preferably Ian,” Reyes quipped.
Reyes wanted to make sure that everyone understood that Thorpe was not being forced to leave the county. “We don’t want to leave any doubt, this is a retirement. This is a person that has been with us six years that has decided to move on and attend to family and attend to the things she wants to do,” he said.
“I personally want to thank you. The best measure of a person’s influence on a system is that you leave it better than you found it. And you can go home and be proud of the fact that you’re leaving the county better than you found it. We went through some really difficult times and you handled it well,” Reyes added.
After 38 years of public service, Thorpe submitted a formal letter of retirement on March 9. She began her service to the county in February 2016. She is responsible for the organization of more than 1,400 positions and an annual budget of $460.7 million.