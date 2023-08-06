The most anticipated item has been withdrawn from the agenda of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday.
The board was to decide on a request for a special use permit that would have allowed SYDCOL Waste Management to consolidate hazardous waste and transport it out of Yuma County, a request that had drawn considerable protest from officials and community members.
With the company withdrawing the request, the vote will not take place. However, the supervisors still have a full agenda of items to consider.
The supervisors will pick a name for the auditorium in the new Yuma County Administration Services building to be constructed at 197 S. Main St. In recognition of the impact that Eugene Francis Sanguinetti had on the development of the downtown Yuma business core, and in particular the site of the new building, the board will consider naming the new auditorium after Sanguinetti.
A brief presentation of the development and history of this site by E.F. Sanguinetti will be made. Members of his family will be present.
In addition, the supervisors will discuss and provide direction for the Environmental Protection Agency Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund Solar for All program. Yuma County plans to apply for $25 million to implement a small-sized “Solar for All” program that can assist low-income households and public housing throughout the county.
The board will also adopt the 2024 state legislative proposals to be submitted by the county for consideration at the annual County Supervisors Association Legislative Summit to be held in October.
The board will also hear an update on state and federal legislative issues that affect Yuma County.
Public hearings will be held on the following planning and zoning items:
• A request by Hector Diaz, agent for Zachary Achziger, for the rezoning of a 6.12-acre parcel, located in the vicinity of the northwest corner of County 16th Street and Avenue 4, from Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum. The intent is to create two lots for residential development. Staff agrees with the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation of denial.
• A request by Adrian Vega from Dahl, Robins and Associates, agent for the Bodine Family Trust, to change the land use designation of a 2.5-acre parcel, located in the vicinity of the northwest corner of Somerton Avenue and Sunset Street in Yuma, from Agriculture/Rural Residential to Agriculture/Industrial.
The intent is to rezone the parcel to Light Industrial-2 Acre Minimum to allow a contractor’s yard for an excavating company. The rezoning is being processed concurrently with this request.
Staff does not agree with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of approval.
• A text amendment to the zoning ordinance regulating the Recreational Vehicle Subdivision Zoning District. The current RVS zoning allows two dwellings per 6,000 square foot lots, which developers no longer feel is useful, and neighbors and elected officials are leery of approving RVS zoning requests due to the remote possibility of 14 dwelling units per acre.
The board will also consider the following consent calendar items:
• An agreement for election services between the Yuma County Recorder and Martinez Lake Road Improvement and Maintenance District, effective through 2027.
• An agreement for the creation of the Yuma Regional Critical Incident Response Team, a local multi-agency task force to conduct criminal investigations of law enforcement officers involved in critical incidents such as officer-involved shootings, use of force resulting in death or serious injury to another, in-custody deaths and peace officer suicides.
• An agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation covering the construction, maintenance and financing of the US Highway 95 and Avenue C Traffic Signal Project. Yuma County, through the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, received $1 million of Highway Safety Improvement Program federal funds for the design (2024) and construction (2025) of the project. ADOT will bid the project and administer the construction.
• A $244,26 construction contract to Gutierrez Canales Engineering for the Del Rio Subdivision Pavement Rehabilitation Project.