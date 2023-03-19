Following accidents in which vehicles missed curves and ended up in agriculture fields, Yuma County has reduced the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on certain road segments.

The Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution establishing a 25 mph speed limit on County 3rd Street, from Avenue 15½E alignment to Avenue 16E, and Avenue 16E, from County 3½ alignment to County 3rd Street.

