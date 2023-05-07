Board distributes $7K in Cocopah funds to Crossroads, Safe House
Cocopah Tribal Vice Chairwoman Rosa Long (center) and the Yuma County Board of Supervisors present $7,000 in combined funds to Crossroads Mission and Catholic Community Services Safe House.

 Photo BY MARA KNAUB/SUN STAFF WRITER

Patrons of the Yuma County Main Library might soon feel a little cooler as they peruse the bookshelves. The facility’s rooftop air conditioning unit is set to be replaced.

The Board of Supervisors awarded a $1.3 million contract for replacement of the AC system to Polar Cooling, the low bidder.

