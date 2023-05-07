Patrons of the Yuma County Main Library might soon feel a little cooler as they peruse the bookshelves. The facility’s rooftop air conditioning unit is set to be replaced.
The Board of Supervisors awarded a $1.3 million contract for replacement of the AC system to Polar Cooling, the low bidder.
The county received two complete and one incomplete proposals, which were evaluated by a selection committee that included Lisa Mendez, Ashley Jones, Steve Duran, Silvestre Curiel, Danny Marron, John Sternitzke and Jeff Williams. Evaluation of the proposals was based on compliance with system specifications, vendor’s capabilities and history, price and compliance with bid requirements.
In other action, the supervisors distributed $7,000 in funding from the Cocopah Indian Tribe to the Crossroads Mission and Catholic Community Services Safe House in equal amounts of $3,500.
Crossroads Mission is a Christian faith-based homeless shelter and drug and alcohol addiction recovery rehabilitation facility that has been serving the Yuma community since 1959.
Safe House provides domestic violence intervention programs, using mobile and community-based advocacy and emergency shelter services. Safe House is committed to “breaking the cycle of domestic violence by providing a safe haven for people and families to access when fleeing for their safety.”
Cocopah Vice Chairwoman Rosa Long was on hand for the presentation of the funds. She explained that all tribes, as part of their compact with Arizona, must share their casino earnings and be a “good partner” with their communities.
“Every tribe of Arizona that has a casino shares their funding for their city’s transportation, education and medical care that you always see. It comes from casino revenue,” Long said.
The supervisors tabled another item that called for authorizing the acquisition of property located along the southern portion of the property at 111 S. Main St. at the appraised value of $35,612. David Hylland, construction projects director, explained that the county has not yet reached an agreement with the owner.
The property would provide the code-required fire separation distance between the county’s new Administration Services building currently under construction and the existing Regency Main Street Cinema located to the north, while also protecting against any future construction directly adjacent to the county’s new facility to the north.
In other action, the supervisors also set a public hearing for 9 a.m. May 1 to accept public comment on proposed Ordinance No. 2023-01, which would establish a video service license fee for all video service providers and holdover cable operators.
In 1998, the supervisors approved Ordinance No. 98-101, which included setting a license fee of 5% for all cable operator licensees providing service in Yuma County. In 2019, the supervisors approved a resolution adopting a Uniform Video Service License application, affidavit and agreement as required by Arizona statute, which allows counties to charge up to 5% of gross revenue for the use of county rights-of-way for all video service providers and holdover cable operators.
After legal review, the county determined that the current ordinance and resolution do not properly encompass all video service providers for the purpose of the license fee, only cable service providers. This new ordinance provides for all video service providers, including holdover cable operators, and keeps the license fee set at 5%.
In addition, the supervisors also approved the following consent calendar items:
• Sale of parcels sold during the 2023 Tax Deeded Property Auction held online March 6-20. Thirty-three parcels were sold for a total of $163,690.
• Publication of the “Notice of Intent to Grant Franchise and License” to Arizona Public Service Co. and May 22 as the date for renewal consideration. APS applied to renew its license for use of county rights-of-way and public easements for installing, operating and maintaining electric energy across public highways, roads and streets. The current franchise has expired. If more than 50% of the qualified electors petition the supervisors to deny such privilege, the board must do so.
• Authorized an inspection service agreement with the Arizona Department of Housing to enforce installation standards for manufactured homes, factory-built buildings, mobile homes and their accessory structures in the unincorporated area of the county, to include Wellton.
County staff has been performing inspections of these installations since 1979 and for Wellton since 2002. As a service to the constituents of Yuma County, staff recommended renewing the current agreement without changes.
• Confirmed the reappointment of Nancy Tucker to the Yuma County Free Library District Board of Trustees to represent Yuma County, for a three-year term beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2026.