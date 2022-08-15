Yuma County will be taking the owner of a “junk” property to court with the goal of compelling the owner to clean up the property.
The Board of Supervisors referred two cases against the resident to the county attorney for action in Superior Court. Development Services opened the cases due to multiple dwelling units and junk and trash violations on the property located on East Marble Drive.
The county’s enforcement history with the property owner goes back to 2018 when Development Services opened two cases due to the same violations. Both of these initial cases were subsequently closed after being found to be in compliance.
However, another two cases were opened more recently against the owner due to violations that include having multiple occupied dwelling units, a kennel without a special use permit, which would allow more than five dogs, storage of junk and trash, and a recreational vehicle in the front yard setback.
Violations also include two citations for having a recreational vehicle and junk in the side yard setback.
Due to the ongoing violations and the impact to the neighborhood, Development Services recommended that the county seek an abatement order in Superior Court.
“Basically, what we’re talking about is getting a court order to go ahead and go in and clean up the site, or at least order through the court system that this site be cleaned up or face the consequences,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
Craig Sellers, director of development services, explained that the cases have gone through the hearing officer process twice and the owner was found in violation. However, this process did not resolve the problem.
“When the process is closed, that does not rid the violation. It just stops the hearing officer process. So at this point, we’re requesting that the board refer this case to the county attorney for an order of abatement,” Sellers said.
“I looked at the pictures. They were disgusting,” Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi said.
Reyes asked why the property went through many different steps and still didn’t get resolved.
“Going to court is one of the tools we have,” Sellers replied. “When we take a case to the hearing officer, we’re trying to encourage the property owners to take action to clean up the property. When they are no longer, in our opinion, listening to that process and what the hearing officers are requesting, we go to the next tool, which is court.”
In response to a question from Pancrazi, Sellers noted that the zoning of the property does not allow more than one single-family dwelling. “That was one of the violations. They had multiple dwellings on the property. Depending on the zoning, in general conversation, there are some zoning districts that allow for multiple with special use permits,” Sellers said, adding that this property does not have a special use permit.
Reyes pointed out that in cases like this, the Planning and Zoning Commission and Development Services “bends over backwards to try to accommodate some of these issues. It really takes a lot to get this far in a situation like this because, you know, we go as far as offering help cleaning up. The county does bend over backwards to try to solve these problems so they don’t get to the stage.
“When it gets to this stage, it’s because it really hasn’t been able to move forward at all. And as you can see from the pictures of this property, we’re in a situation now where it’s probably (a) health (hazard), I mean, somebody could get sick,” Reyes added.
The supervisors unanimously voted to refer the case to the County Attorney’s Office, which will then seek an abatement order in court.
“Before we move on,” Reyes noted, “we’d like to say this is part of that renewed effort to get some of these issues resolved. It’s sometimes taken months, if not years, to get to a situation where we get this far, but we want people to know, we’re serious about cleaning up some of these areas out there, and this is just part of that process.”