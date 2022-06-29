Yuma County Election Services will be conducting two logic and accuracy tests this week to ensure votes cast in the upcoming Aug. 2 primary election are counted accurately by the tabulation equipment.
Logic and accuracy tests, which examine the accuracy of tabulation equipment, are required before and after every election.
On Wednesday, at 9 a.m., county elections staff will test local races. On Thursday, at 8:35 a.m., the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office will conduct the test on federal and state contests.
Both tests are open to the public. They will take place at the county Recorder and Election Services office located at 102 S. Main St.
For more information, call Election Services at 928-373-1014 or visit the website at www.yumacountyaz.gov/voterandelectionservices.