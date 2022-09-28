After years of working with hand-me-downs, the Tacna Volunteer Fire Department will be buying $107,000 worth of new emergency safety gear and equipment after the Yuma County Board of Supervisors agreed to use pandemic relief funds for the purchase.
Fire Chief Louie Humphrey requested that American Rescue Plan Act funds be used for the purchase of “greatly needed” firefighting safety equipment and tools for use by the volunteer firefighters who serve the communities of Dome Valley, Tacna, Roll and Dateland.
Tacna Fire is a volunteer fire department with three stations and up to 12 volunteers who serve as the primary responders to fires within 700 square miles of rural Yuma County. They also serve as the emergency response service from the Tacna area to the county line in East Yuma County.
Tony Badilla, director of emergency management, coordinated with Tacna Fire to determine the department’s immediate needs. The list includes five sets of uniforms and firefighter turnouts, including helmets, hoods, coats, pants, boots and gloves.
The request also lists first responder safety equipment, such as air packs and cylinders, safety vests, portable radio batteries and flashlights.
Some of the requested equipment is for the fire engines, including firefighting foam, spray nozzles, axes, fiberglass poles, chain saws, fire hoses, cribbing equipment, replacement water pump gauges and fire engine full-size LED lights and light bars.
“Their equipment is mandated by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration). It does have an expiration (date),” Badilla noted.
He pointed out that most fire agencies have a tax base to buy equipment and fund their needs. “But when you’re dealing with a volunteer firefighting agency, it’s mostly done by donations and also fundraisers. The labor is all volunteer,” Badilla said, adding that most of the volunteer firefighters also have full-time jobs.
Tacna Fire Board President Trevor Kammann explained that the department responds to calls from Highway 95 to Dome Valley, all the way to the eastern county line, “a very large area coverage area with limited means.”
The main firehouse is in Tacna, while a shade structure serves as the second station in Dome Valley and a third fire engine is kept at Dateland schools.
Kammann noted that his main goal is the safety of the firefighters.
“I want to do everything I can do to keep our firefighters safe and to keep new gear on these guys. A lot of them are wearing hand-me-downs that we’ve gotten from other departments that have graciously donated to them,” Kamman said. “We did get a grant at one time and got a new fire truck. We are using hand-me-down trucks that are aging, and it’s harder to keep them up and running. We’ve got one currently in the shop.”
Tony Reyes, chairman of the board, thanked the fire department for the work it does, noting that helping to fund the agency’s needs is “money well spent.”
“Volunteering for that kind of job is really heroic, actually,” Reyes said. “The fact is you stand between someone’s house being totally burned down to something that’s manageable, and that is something you can’t measure. It’s a very difficult job. You run to danger as opposed to running away from danger. That is something that takes a lot of courage, takes a lot of bravery, and to have it done volunteer-wise is even more.”
Supervisor Darren Simmons, who represents East County, pointed out the size of the fire department’s coverage area. “It’s probably well over half of Yuma County that they’re responsible for, and you have the interstate going through there as well as rail lines and the cargo that’s carried on these. You don’t know what you’re going to end up dealing with. You’ve got aircraft that are flying in the ranges to the south, which there’s times they have responded down to help handle, so anything we can do to provide for the equipment,” Simmons said.
“They’re a nonprofit, they get donations, and it’s just a fight to keep the vehicles up and running with that. So this would greatly enhance their ability and help them out,” he added.