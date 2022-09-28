After years of working with hand-me-downs, the Tacna Volunteer Fire Department will be buying $107,000 worth of new emergency safety gear and equipment after the Yuma County Board of Supervisors agreed to use pandemic relief funds for the purchase.

Fire Chief Louie Humphrey requested that American Rescue Plan Act funds be used for the purchase of “greatly needed” firefighting safety equipment and tools for use by the volunteer firefighters who serve the communities of Dome Valley, Tacna, Roll and Dateland.

