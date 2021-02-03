After getting the initial nod from the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission, proposed changes to the zoning ordinance regulating recreational marijuana establishments are moving forward to the supervisors for their input.
Now that Proposition 207 has made recreational marijuana legal under state law, the commission on Jan. 26 discussed possible text amendments to the existing rules regarding medical marijuana dispensaries and related land uses to accommodate recreational marijuana.
The intent is to ensure that recreational marijuana establishments are located in specific areas and operated in a manner that does not adversely impact the health, safety and welfare of county residents, according to a staff report.
County Attorney Edward Feheley explained that Yuma County already has regulations for medical marijuana and Prop 207 indicates that rules can’t be more restrictive with recreational marijuana than medical marijuana.
The proposal calls for dropping the word “medical” when referring to marijuana and changing the word “dispensaries” to “establishments” and eliminating the prohibition of signs using the words “marijuana” or “cannabis.”
Planning Director Maggie Castro explained that the current ordinance allows marijuana dispensaries in certain areas with the use of a special use permit. Proposed changes would allow marijuana establishments in the General Commercial (C2) and Light Industrial districts with a permit.
Feheley clarified that any medical marijuana establishment can apply for a special permit to sell recreational marijuana. So far only one entity has applied for a permit and they never followed through, he noted.
The county received one public comment by email. Castro read the message from David Kieser, who said that the new law will not mean a marijuana store on every corner. He stated that Prop 207 sets very clear limits on the number of establishments allowed. He pointed out that some communities are only allowing a single dual establishment, which in this case would unfairly grant a monopoly to the current single dispensary in the area.
Through video conferencing, Kent Berk, a Scottsdale attorney who wants to get into the marijuana business, urged the county to be aware of the state’s March 9 application deadline. Until the county has passed a new zoning ordinance to permit this use, it will be impossible to get an application to the state, he said.
However, Castro clarified that even if the new ordinance is not in place by the deadline, if somebody wants to open a recreational marijuana establishment, they can apply for a special use permit for medical marijuana, and if it’s approved, they can then also sell recreational marijuana at that site.
Yuri Downing of Scottsdale drove to Yuma to address the commission. He encouraged county officials to take the time needed to ensure the new rules make sense because medical and recreational marijuana are “apples and oranges.”
“It’s not Yuma’s fault that the timeline’s short. Don’t feel pressured. Take your time to do this right,” Downing said. “We’re talking about stoners, not patients.”
He added: “In reality, people are talking about Yuma County as the place to get an easy signature.”
Castro explained the form developed by the Arizona Department of Health Services has boxes indicating if the property meets the requirements. Feheley noted that right now no parcel has the necessary permit and staff signing forms have checked the box that indicates that the parcel does not have the necessary zoning. Castro further added that she’s only received and signed one form, checking the appropriate box.
Vice Chair Paul White said that in his opinion marijuana establishments should have the same standing as bars and be allowed in the Local Commercial (C1) District, although still with a special use permit.
Feheley responded that the proposed amendment doesn’t change where marijuana establishments can be located, but the commission could expand the allowed areas, including the C1 district.
Commissioner Gary Black said he thought the ordinance needed to include protections for residential areas. He pointed to an advertisement about a “USDA-sponsored hub for recreational marijuana” located on a residential property.
“I’m not aware of any sites where recreational or medical marijuana is allowed in a residential area,” Castro said, noting that the proposed rules include a distancing requirement of 500 feet from a residence, church, school, daycare, library, public park or another marijuana establishment.
Black said he would forward the advertisement to her.
The commission unanimously agreed to send the proposed amendments to the supervisors for their input. The proposal will then go back to the commission for a final recommendation.