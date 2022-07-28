Following a public hearing, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution amending the floodplain regulations. This is the first revision made to the regulations in 10 years.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources, on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, conducted a community assistance visit earlier this year in compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program to review the processes of the Yuma County Flood Control District.
At the request of the ADWR and to be compliant with state law, the district prepared revisions that include additional and modified definitions, clarification of administration, modifications to flood prevention provisions and defined criteria for variances.
The regulations are designed to protect life and property and minimize losses in case of flooding; require that buyers in potential flood areas be notified of the possible hazards; and allow the county to participate in and maintain eligibility for flood insurance and disaster relief. They also protect the “natural and beneficial function” of the floodplain, including water conveyance, among other purposes.
Both the County Attorney’s Office and the Flood Control District Technical Advisory Board reviewed the revised regulations and amendments. San Luis, Somerton and Wellton received a copy of the revisions as the county administers development within the floodplain on behalf of these communities.
The county also sent a copy to various resource agencies, such as the ADWR and the Bureau of Reclamation, for their review and comment. The City of Yuma was also sent a courtesy review copy.
In addition, to capture a larger review audience, the proposed changes were sent out to all local engineers, developers and contractors.
The revisions were presented by Fred Stevens Jr., senior civil engineer with the Flood Control Division. County Engineer Frank Sanchez introduced Stevens as a “locally homegrown talent” and a graduate of Yuma High School and Northern Arizona University.
“It’s been great. This is Fred’s second stint with the county. We’re glad to have Fred back in our office,” Sanchez said.
Stevens explained that the ADWR community assistance visit took place in March. “Those happen approximately every five years. Somehow we managed to not have one for 10,” he noted.
Following the visit, one of the main recommendations was to update the floodplain regulations.
“And so what you have before you is an update at the end of a long public process,” Stevens said. “Again, the primary updates are format nomenclature updated to the state standard.”
After no members of the public came forward to address the issues, the supervisors then adopted the resolution.
In other action, the supervisors approved two settlement agreements for property tax appeals filed by Barkley Ag Enterprises and Barkley Farms Limited Partnership.
The agreements set the full cash value of the property for the first case for tax years 2022 and 2023 at $495,445 and for the second case, for the same tax years, at $462,504.
The county chose to enter informal settlement negotiations to avoid continued litigation in these cases, according to a staff report.