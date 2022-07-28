Following a public hearing, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution amending the floodplain regulations. This is the first revision made to the regulations in 10 years.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources, on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, conducted a community assistance visit earlier this year in compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program to review the processes of the Yuma County Flood Control District.

