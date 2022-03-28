The Yuma County Board of Supervisors awarded two contracts, one for the installation of a temperature control system at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center and the other for renovations to the temporary space for the Recorder and Elections Services departments.
A $163,442 contract went to Integrated Control Systems for installation of an Automated Logic temperature control system at the Juvenile Justice Center.
Ian McGaughey, deputy administrator and interim facilities management director, noted that no other companies in Arizona are authorized to provide Automated Logic products or services.
The project will include the installation of two new building routers, a central plant controller, three central plant expanders, four air conditioning unit controllers, and 44 air handling unit controllers.
McGaughey told the supervisors that the current HVAC controls are outdated and have passed their life expectancy. Replacement parts for much of the current control system are unavailable.
He explained that maintenance crews have to go on eBay and other shopping websites to try to locate parts for repairs. Repairs needed to this system in the future would likely require using parts that are incompatible with the system.
The project replaces and upgrades this aging equipment to allow for future maintenance as needed, reusing existing equipment where applicable.
McGaughey also pointed out some urgency associated with the project as Integrated notified the county that it will be raising costs by 7% effective April 1.
This project is part of a countywide upgrade to the HVAC control systems. Those in the Public Works, Health Department and South County Justice Court facilities have been completed. Next are the Jail District, Annex and Courthouse.
A $142,500 contract for tenant improvements to 102 S. Main St. went to GCI Construction and Inspections. Five general contractors attended the bid walk, and four submitted bids for the project. The bid received from GCI was the lowest.
The former Hoppstetter’s building will temporarily house the Recorder and Elections Services departments during construction of the new Administration Building at 197 S. Main St.
David Hylland, construction project director, said that the project is on a tight schedule. It will take six to seven weeks to complete the work and will wrap up in the beginning of May to allow employees to move in.
In other action, the supervisors approved the promotion of Alan Quintero to deputy county engineer and a 10% salary increase to step 14.5 ($50.76), effective March 21.
Quintero has more than 20 years combined work experience with Yuma County, both in the Flood Control Division and Engineering Department, and 18 years of experience managing the Construction Division of the Engineering Department.
He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, is a registered professional engineer and certified as a construction manager.
In addition, the supervisors adopted a resolution establishing a full-time position for a crime victim notification specialist funded by the Arizona Department of Public Safety Victims of Crime Act Victims Assistance Grant Program. The position will be funded with surplus identified within the grant award.