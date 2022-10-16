It’s official. The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved a text amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance that changes the maximum height of fences exempt from the permit requirements and increases the maximum height of fences and walls to 7 feet in residential and rural area zoning districts.
Before the change, the zoning code allowed a maximum fence height of 6 feet and required a variance for a 7-foot fence.
The supervisors in July gave the go-ahead to proceed with preparing the code amendment after staff brought the issue to them seeking direction. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval.
Supervisor Darren Simmons noted that he’s heard from a lot of residents, who asked for a higher maximum fence height. “Especially with COVID, a lot of people are fixing up their backyards to be more of a recreational area and they want their privacy. And a lot of times you look at the grade on a subdivision, the yard behind you may be a foot or two higher, which allows them to look right into their backyard. I think this is a great thing going to 7 feet,” Simmons said.
Chief Building Official Pat Headington confirmed it. “I’m sure that Planning can support the fact that there have been a lot of requests for 7-foot fence heights, particularly in neighborhoods. A lot of people are requesting a little more privacy around pools and such, understandably so,” he said.
Setting aside the permit requirement makes the county’s zoning ordinance consistent with the building code. The county previously adopted the 2018 residential code, which exempts fences under 7 feet in height from permit requirements.
“So this is the zoning ordinance catching up with a building code requirement of 7-foot fences without permits,” Headington said.
However, Chairman Tony Reyes remained concerned that property owners might add a foot to their 6-foot masonry walls without adjusting the footing, or concrete base, which might cause the walls to collapse. He noted that anytime the height of a fence increases, the footing must also increase, or else strong winds might knock it down.
Vice Chair Jonathan Lines pointed out that this is something that licensed contractors would know.
“But this is not for a licensed contractor, this won’t require a licensed contractor,” Reyes said, noting that property owners might not have the needed construction know-how.
Headington acknowledged that collapsing walls are a possibility. “As for the construction requirements, once you eliminate that opportunity for a permit, anything goes,” he said.
He noted that failures happen even with shorter fences. “That’s the way it is for a 6-foot fence. I’ve seen a number of failures, fence failures, a lot of it due to wind and the lack of footings, but in the absence of a permit requirement, that’s what it is.”
Headington further clarified that Yuma County does not have a fence standard other than the residential building code previously adopted as part of the subdivision rules.
“Once you get inside, once that perimeter fence is complete, any fences that are built inside that can be constructed by the homeowner, and, if approved, to be constructed to a height of 7 feet. Currently, our residential building code allows fences to be constructed to a height of 7 feet without a permit,” he explained.
“So the answer to this question is, it will (require deeper footings), but we don’t have any permitting processes,” Reyes said. “We don’t have any requirements ourselves. We don’t get to inspect the size. We don’t get to say it’s good, it’s bad. The footings are OK or not. That’s already there. And now we’re just making the regulations fit what we have in the building code, nothing. We’re doing it just to sort of conform I think and to make people see or understand that they can actually build a 7-foot fence without a permit.”
Planning Director Maggie Castro noted that if the zoning ordinance isn’t changed and a resident approaches the county about constructing a fence 7 feet in height, they would need a variance to increase the height of the fence.
It’s already an issue, according to Castro. “We have had a couple of violations. We have received complaints for fences that exceed 6 feet in height,” she said.
The supervisors held a public hearing on the proposal, but no members of the public addressed the issue.
The supervisors approved the text amendment with a 5-0 vote.