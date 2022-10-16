It’s official. The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved a text amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance that changes the maximum height of fences exempt from the permit requirements and increases the maximum height of fences and walls to 7 feet in residential and rural area zoning districts.

Before the change, the zoning code allowed a maximum fence height of 6 feet and required a variance for a 7-foot fence.

