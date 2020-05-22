Yuma County released a warning on Thursday reminding residents that the risk of COVID-19 is still real, noting that the county has yet to hit its peak in cases - and likely won’t for at least two weeks.
“We are not out of the woods in Yuma County when it comes to coronavirus,” said County Administrator Susan Thorpe in the press release. “Yuma County’s cases continue to rise significantly. We are not experiencing a downward trend like other parts of Arizona. Now more than ever residents here need to ensure they practice precautions like washing hands, staying at least 6 feet apart and wearing a face covering when they are out.”
The press release notes that Memorial Day barbecues, parties and cookouts could spell disaster if participants don’t follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for preventing the spread. The county also warned that any progress that led to the end of Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order could be lost by ignoring the guidelines.
“While Yuma County residents now have the ability to visit businesses, restaurants and retail shops that were closed for so long, we still must do so responsibly so that we are all safe and healthy, and so that businesses can remain open in a safe and healthy manner, without the need to close again,” the press release notes.
The county says that the threat of infection remains here, “as shown by the increase in positive cases, which are not only due to the increase in testing,” but are also due to community spread.
Director Diana Gomez of the Yuma County Public Health Services District said, “Many of the people we contact with new infections have a similar reactionary statement of ‘I just didn’t think it would happen to me. It’s a deeply emotional and gloomy reality for these individuals. Not only are they now sick, but they have possibly subjected their family, friends, coworkers and others such as those who serve us in business and industry to the infection as well.”
The county recommended the following actions to help prevent further COVID-19 cases:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
• Clean surfaces that you or others touch often with a good household cleaner, and do it often as well;
• Maintain at least a six (6) foot distance between you and others at all times;
• Wear a facial cover or mask whenever you go out in public, regardless of whether you are six (6) feet apart or not, and keep in mind that wearing a mask does not eliminate your need to keep six (6) feet apart;
• Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people at all times;
• If you are sick or not feeling well, stay home and contact your medical provider as soon as possible.