Yuma County is widening County 12th Street into a five-lane arterial road from Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E. The road in the Foothills is also known as East 40th Street.
Project improvements include new sidewalks, curb and gutter, bike lanes, streetlights and a storm drain system which will drain into a new retention basin for this section of road.
The Board of Supervisors awarded a $3.4 million construction contract to Cemex Construction Materials South for the County 12th Street reconstruction project.
The county acquired all right-of-way for this project and hired Dahl, Robins and Associates to design plans for the road widening.
The bid opening took place Aug. 18, with a total of four bids received. Cemex Construction Materials, LLC was the low bidder for this project.
The Fiscal Year 2021-22 Capital Improvement Plan budget for the construction of this project was $3.02 million. Staff has requested a budget transfer of $600,000 from the Highway Pavement Surface Improvements to complete this project.
This amount will also pay for the cost of street lights, which are not paid to the contractor but directly to APS, according to a staff report.
The Highway Pavement Surface Improvements project was scheduled to be constructed in spring 2022. However, with this transfer, that project will now be completed six months later in fall 2022.
In other action, the supervisors canceled the Nov. 2 Special All-Mail Election for the Martinez Lake Fire District Governing Board and appointed Charles Bush, Teresa Harrington and Amberley Morales to the board to serve the remainder of the existing terms, which expire on Jan. 1, 2023.
State law allows the supervisors to cancel an election if the number of persons who file nomination paperwork for an election is less than or equal to the number of board seats available.
The supervisors also held a public hearing to receive comments on proposed revisions to the Yuma County Public Health Services District Fee Schedule and adopted a resolution that authorized the addition of three new nursing services.
The proposed fee schedule adds a sports physical exam fee, a sexually transmitted disease visit plus herpes simplex virus Type 1 and 2 test fee, and a STD visit plus herpes simplex virus 2 IgG test fee.
None of the fees currently being charged will increase or change.