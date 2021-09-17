The couple charged in connection to a disturbance with police following an altercation at a store for not wearing a mask were sentenced in separate hearings in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, with one being sent to prison and the other receiving probation and jail time.
Frank Robert Montoya, who was represented by attorney Richard Edgar, was found guilty of three felony offenses and two misdemeanors following a trial in late April.
The felony charges are two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest, while the misdemeanors were assault and trespassing.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson sentenced Montoya to 1-1/2 years in prison for each of the aggravated assault on a police officer convictions and one year on the resisting arrest charge.
He also gave Montoya credit for 113 days he had already served in custody and ordered that the sentences were to be served concurrently – meaning at the same time.
As for the misdemeanor assault and trespassing charges, Nelson ruled time served on both.
Montoya was also ordered to pay the City of Yuma $1,250 in restitution.
Victoria Alexis Parra-Carranza, who was also convicted at trial in April was sentenced to four concurrent 36 month terms of supervised probation for the three felony and one misdemeanor charges against her.
Those charges were aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, hindering prosecution and a misdemeanor offense of trespassing.
Nelson also ordered that as a condition of her probation Parra-Carranza serve 30 days in jail. She was taken into custody following her hearing.
Parra-Carranza had asked Nelson not to impose the jail sentence, saying she had financial responsibilities and did not know if she would still have her job by the time she was released.
Nelson denied her request, saying he considered sending her to prison but chose not to due to this being the first time she had been in trouble with the law.
“You are going to jail. You probably deserve more,” Nelson said. “Criminal actions have consequences.”
According to Yuma Police, the incident happened in July at the Walmart store located at the intersection of Avenue B and 24th Street, with officers responding to a report of disorderly conduct.
It was reported that Montoya and Parra-Carranza were refusing to wear masks and started coughing on store employees who asked them to leave.
Upon arrival, an officer attempted to speak with Montoya and Parra-Carranza in order to give them an official trespass notice to return to the store, but they allegedly refused to comply and attempted to leave.
While attempting to detain Montoya, police said he became confrontational and began arguing with the officer before trying to flee the area on foot. After a short chase, officers caught Montoya.
As officers were in the process of trying to arrest Montoya he reportedly began fighting with them.
Parra-Carranza allegedly then came up to the scene, which was still in the Walmart parking lot, and was trying to interfere.