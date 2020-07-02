The Arizona Court of Appeals recently denied a request from Philip Gregory Speers – who was found guilty in 2007 of molesting two of his students – to overturn a Yuma County Superior Court order dismissing his petition for post-conviction relief.
“We will not disturb a trial court’s ruling on a petition for post-conviction relief absent a clear abuse of discretion,” the appellate court wrote in its March decision. “Speers has not sustained his burden of establishing he was prejudiced by any deficient performance.”
Speers, a former teacher at St. Francis of Assisi School, was convicted in 2003 of four counts of child molestation and one count of sexual conduct with a minor involving four girls who had been students in his second-grade class
The Arizona Court of Appeals, however, reversed those convictions on the grounds that the trial court erred by not allowing expert testimony regarding suggestive interview techniques and its influence on children’s memories, and remanded the case back to the Yuma County Superior Court for a new trial.
Speers waived his right to counsel and initially represented himself during his 2007 trial, with the assistance of attorney Kristi Riggins of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who was appointed to the case in an advisory role.
However, on the seventh day of the trial, Speers requested that the court appoint Riggins to represent him for the remainder of the proceedings. The jury began deliberating on the 14th day of the trial.
After almost four days of deliberation, the jury found Speers guilty of two counts of molestation of a child, but acquitted him on the three other remaining charges.
He was then sentenced to a combined 34 years in prison — 17 years for each of two separate counts of molestation of a child - with credit for 2,553 days of previous incarceration.
Speers thereafter sought post-conviction relief again, raising various issues of ineffective assistance of trial counsel, including claims based on counsel’s abandonment of a lesser-included-offense instruction and counsel’s failure to “develop” a claim of juror misconduct.
The appellate court ruled in Speer’s favor and again remanded the case back to the Yuma County Superior Court, but only for the limited purpose of holding an evidentiary hearing to review the matters.
The evidentiary hearing was held in February 2018 before visiting Maricopa County Judge Christopher Whitten, who had been brought out of retirement to preside over it because every Superior Court judge in Yuma had at one time or another recused themselves from the case.
In his ruling, which was issued later that same year, Whitten concluded that Riggins had fairly reviewed the facts of the case and did not make a mistake by not proposing jury instructions that would have added contributing to the delinquency of a minor as a lesser included offense of the child molestation charge.
As to Speers’ claim of juror misconduct, which centered on a juror’s failure to disclose that her grandfather had touched her breast as a child and that she told other jurors about it during deliberations, Whitten noted that the juror had not willfully failed to disclose information.
Prior to the 2007 trial prospective jurors filled out questionnaires, one of which being whether they could be fair and impartial and render a verdict solely upon the evidence in a trial involving allegations of sexual conduct with a child.
During voir dire, which is when attorneys review the prospective jurors answers to the questionnaires and interview them if necessary, it was noted that a woman, who was eventually selected to serve on the jury, had answered it would be hard for her because she had been a victim of domestic violence, but said nothing about being molested.
“In its ruling, the trial court correctly noted that Speers had represented himself at the time of voir dire and had failed to question the juror despite her having answered that it would be hard for her to be fair and impartial in a case involving sexual conduct with a child on her juror questionnaire and had not moved to strike her for cause,” the appellate court wrote in its decision.
It was also noted that even though the juror shared her experience of being molested it did not amount to jury misconduct because the information did not come from a source outside of the jury.
Speers is scheduled to be released on Aug. 24, 2034.