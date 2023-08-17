PHOENIX – Being offended by a new billboard in your neighborhood does not give you the legal right to challenge a decision by local officials to allow it, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

In a unanimous decision, the three-judge panel said anyone seeking to overturn such actions has to show they have suffered a “sufficient particularized palpable injury’’ to have legal standing to go to court. And what that means, the judges said, is something more than concerns about the aesthetics of the area.

