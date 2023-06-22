Petition Gathering Bonuses-Arizona

Constable candidate Ben Halloran stands as voters sign his petition to get on the November ballot outside of a polling station on March 17, 2020, in Phoenix. In a blow to groups trying to get voter-driven initiatives on the ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a law criminalizing per-signature payment is constitutional. Drew Chavez, the company’s owner, acknowledged the ruling does remove one tool that firms like his have used in the past to hire and compensate circulators. But he called the ruling a significant victory, not just for petition-circulating companies but also for their clients who, lacking sufficient volunteers to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures, hire them to help place issues on the ballot for voters to consider.

PHOENIX – Petition circulating companies are free to pay workers a bonus based on how good they are at gathering signatures without violating state law, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

In a unanimous decision, the justices said there’s nothing inherently unconstitutional about the 2017 law approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature making it a crime to pay circulators on a per-signature basis. Justice Clint Bolick said there is a basis for such a restriction because paying people based on how many signatures they turn in may be susceptible to abuse.

