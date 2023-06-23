PHOENIX – The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with the state of Arizona in its bid to keep the federal government from actions that could help the Navajo Nation get a larger share of Colorado River water.

In a split decision Thursday, the justices accepted arguments by attorneys for the state that the federal government has no legal obligation to take actions to help the tribe, which spans three states, secure the water it needs. Instead, the majority concluded if the nation wants help, it needs to go to Congress.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you