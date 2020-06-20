A Superior Court judge appointed a physician on Thursday to conduct a mental examination of a 70-year-old man who has been charged in connection to a stabbing to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
During the hearing, Attorney Richard Parks, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who represents Jeffrey Schmidt, requested the court appoint Dr. Celia Drake, a clinical psychologist based in Phoenix to make the determination.
Parks avowed to the court that based on the course of attorney/client-privileged conversations, which he could not disclose, he had formed a good-faith conclusion that a mental competency examination was needed.
The purpose of a mental competency exam is to make sure a person understands the proceedings against them and that they are able to assist their attorney in their own defense.
Since the prosecution offered no objection, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Park’s request for the mental evaluation and appointed Drake.
Nelson also scheduled a status hearing for July, and if Schmidt’s mental exam has been conducted by then he would issue a ruling on his competency at that time.
Schmidt has been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 43-year-old man last month in the trailer park where they both resided.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on $100,000 bond.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 6:18 p.m. April 13, officers responded to the 200 block of West 8th Street for a report of an aggravated assault.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 43-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening but serious injuries.
The suspect, later identified as Schmidt, was later located in the area and, after a short stand-off, was taken into custody without incident.
There were reports of a verbal altercation prior to the incident, according to Yuma police, who said that Schmidt fled back to his residence, which is in the same trailer park.
Parks at a conditions of release hearing held last month explained to the court that his client is actually the victim in the case because the man who was stabbed instigated the assault by throwing the bicycle he was riding at Schmidt.
The prosecution, however, argued that the victim was stabbed multiple times and that witnesses saw Schmidt laughing afterwards.
The prosecutor also stated that Schmidt told the victim that he was going to die, and Yuma police had to use a canine to subdue him after he refused to come out of his trailer.