Courtis announces retirement; Chamber director to step down in Aug.

After six years as executive director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, John Courtis has announced his retirement for later this year.
His last day of full time work at the chamber will be Aug. 28, but the board has asked that he stay on a part-time basis after that to help transition in the new executive director.
“I will still be working part time after my official retirement because we want the new person to be set up for success,” Courtis said.
Courtis and wife Deb will be moving to the Prescott area, “but we both still care very deeply about Yuma,” he added.
He explained that he had always planned to retire at the age of 66 and move back to the Prescott area, from where they moved to Yuma in 2000. They bought a place in the Prescott Country Club in Dewey last December.
“It was always my plan to go back there after I retired,” he said, noting that Deb’s sister and only daughter are in Prescott Valley.
He first told Jeff Byrd, chamber board president, of his intention to retire in February, but then COVID-19 hit. “The hard part with COVID-19, the timing is not good. That’s why he held off on the announcement,” Courtis said.
However, they decided to let the community know now to start recruiting a replacement. “We want to make sure the success and momentum continues,” he noted. “It is my hope that I have left the chamber in a better position for the future. I know the offices are better as we painted and carpeted the office last January! We have a team that cares deeply about the success of our members, the business community and the image of Yuma County.”
However, he laments two projects that “fell short” during his tenure. “I did not complete my mission of making sure we have fully funded the widening of Highway 95 to Aberdeen Road, but maybe in retirement, I can still be a part of the Yuma 50 to stay close to my friends and partners on that project,” he explained.
Also, he hoped the Armed Forces Park, owned by the city and managed by the chamber, would be expanded to handle more plaques for the next generation of veterans.
Courtis is especially proud of being named in December 2018 as auxiliary base commander of the local Marine Corps Air Station by Col. David Suggs, a first for any Marine Corps base.
“It’s one of the greatest thrills in my life. He was looking for someone with no military experience and not an elected official to bring the base closer to the community and the community closer to the base,” he explained.
He’s enjoying attending weekly department meetings on the base and watching the “amazing things” the men and women do with a fraction of the required budget.
Before taking on the role of chamber executive director, Courtis spent several decades working in the newspaper advertising. “The newspaper industry was changing really, really fast. This opportunity came up. Oddly enough, I looked at the job description and thought, ‘I can do that.’”
However, he was surprised by the political involvement that came with the job. He had to stay on top of what was going on with local boards, councils, county supervisors and the state Legislature. It was something he had no experience with.
“I learned by trial and error and trial by fire,” he quipped. “I adapted. It was great.”
One thing he knew for sure is that “this is important work,” Courtis said, “and I am so honored that I have been able to serve our community in this capacity for almost six years. It is a privilege to support the many local businesses and to be able to advocate on their behalf while they are busy taking care of their own customers and suppliers. I will truly miss being of service to the many great partners and organizations that make Yuma County a great place to live, work, play, make a living and run a profitable business.”
Courtis’ “enthusiasm, love of all things Yuma and knowledge” elevated the Yuma County Chamber to an unprecedented level, according to Byrd.
“His leadership helped Yuma in numerous ways, supporting and nurturing local businesses, a world-class office staff, amazing can’t-miss mixers and Good Morning Yuma (monthly breakfast events), the Chamber Chatter radio show and our amazing Chamber Ambassadors,” he said.
“Thanks to him, the Yuma County Chamber has never been stronger. Yuma’s voice was heard and respected with his statewide advocacy, which is second to none,” Byrd added.
He recalled that when they attended the Arizona Chamber Executives Advocacy Day at the Capitol, Gov. Ducey called him out by name. “That is what you call a seat at the table,” Byrd said. “In all my years on nonprofit boards, I have never worked with such a dedicated public servant. In my humble opinion, very few folks have earned a retirement more than this gentleman.”
Courtis said his next mission is to make sure that the next person to take on the executive chamber role is set up to succeed. “There are so many good things happening, we’re on a good trajectory.”
He believes the next person, either a local or someone from out of town, will bring in new ideas. “There’s a lot of talent out there,” Courtis noted.
He will most miss the community and his team. “I’m going to miss the people. The sheer joy and the energy that I get from the community and the team. That’s the hardest part.”
In particular, he pointed out Yuma’s generosity. “People give without any thought of being paid back. They contribute to organizations because it’s the right thing to do. They give their time, talent, treasures, because the community is so tightly knit. We’re going to help each other out,” he said.
“I will miss my team, and all the dedicated Ambassadors that really make this organization go. And I will miss seeing the passion, the energy, and the joy from every member that puts themselves on the line everyday for the greater good,” Courtis added.
“My wife Deb, gave me over 20 great years here in Yuma. It’s time to move back to the Prescott area and give us as many great years as possible with family up there.”