Yuma County officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated, pointing out the climb in the numbers of COVID-19 cases in kids since the start of school.
Health Director Diana Gomez stressed that it’s up to the adult population to protect kids who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine, especially those with underlying conditions, by getting inoculated against the coronavirus. Only children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
In a presentation to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, Gomez reported that in June, six children under the age of 12 tested positive for the virus, 27 tested positive in July, and 293 tested positive in August. On Wednesday, 82 kids had tested positive so far this month.
These figures only include children who have been clinically diagnosed as not all kids who get sick are tested.
Gomez noted that Yuma County has made progress in the full vaccination rate, which is now at 55% for the entire population. For those under 20, the rate is 23%, which is expectedly low because a lot of kids fall into that category.
For ages 20-34, the vaccination rate is 57%; ages 35-44, the rate is 68%; ages 45-54, 75%; ages 55-64, 86%; and 65 and over, 72%.
Gomez commended the older population that has gotten vaccinated, noting that at the start of the pandemic, this is the age group that had the most hospitalizations and positive cases.
The health director also noted that the majority of hospitalizations for COVID-19 have involved unvaccinated people. Although there have been some hospitalizations in vaccinated people with breakthrough infections, they require shorter hospital stays, if at all.
On Wednesday, Yuma Regional Medical Center reported 43 of the 48 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated patients. In addition, Gomez noted that some of the infected patients reporting as vaccinated had only received one dose or they got exposed before the two-week period needed to be considered fully vaccinated after the second dose.
Gomez reminded residents of the importance of getting the vaccine. If they have reservations, she encouraged them to talk about it with their healthcare provider.
Tony Reyes, board chairman, echoed the sentiment. “We want to encourage people to get vaccinated. We don’t want to get into mask mandates,” he said. “The only solution that we have to this is to get vaccinated.”
He noted that the numbers point out that “vaccines do have a part to play in this whole situation. People need to make their own choices, but we are asking that they think of the community in general.”
Gomez reiterated that the goal is not to overwhelm the healthcare system and/or YRMC having to cancel or postpone procedures because beds are needed for COVID-19 patients.
Last year, the state provided two strike teams to help staff YRMC. However, this year it will be harder to acquire this assistance because every hospital across the state is requesting it.
She asked residents to try their best to stay healthy, and if they hold events, to do it safely.
“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that if anybody requires any sort of particularly acute care, that they’re able to do it here locally,” Gomez said.
Yuma County Health Department continues to host vaccination clinics and work with healthcare partners, such as pharmacies and doctors, some offering flexible schedules.
The agency expects to soon receive a supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, just in time for the return of the farm workers.
She explained that the number of cases might fluctuate day to day because some partners fall behind in entering the data.
In response to a question from Supervisors Lynne Pancrazi, Gomez said that the Health Department is offering the third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to those with a compromised immune system, such as transplant recipients.
In addition, the department will administer the third dose if a doctor recommends it for their patients.
The department is still waiting for more guidance on booster shots for everybody else who is fully vaccinated. It will be administered at least four weeks after the second dose but the average recommendation is to wait at least eight months after the second dose.
When the go-ahead is given for booster shots, the department will use the tier approach again, first prioritizing healthcare providers and first responders. The department will coordinate with municipalities in setting up mobile events at their work sites for minimal disruption.
Also, Gomez noted, people should ideally get booster shots according to their first and second doses. For example, if they received the Moderna vaccine, they should get the same vaccine for the booster shot. In instances where this might not be possible, then it would be acceptable to get a booster shot with another vaccine.
So far, only the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine have received approval for booster shots. The department has not received guidance on Johnson & Johnson booster shots.
Reyes asked about working with the Mexican counterparts. “This pandemic issue is not a Yuma County thing. It’s a worldwide thing, and living as close as we do to the Mexican side, it’s important for us to realize that we could kind of bring the situation into some kind of control, but we have thousands of people coming back and forth every day, and I think we need to remain focused on the fact that this needs to be addressed as a regional problem,” he said.
Supervisors Jonathan Lines noted that the Mexican consulate told him on Tuesday that they would be administering many shots Sept. 20-22 in San Luis Rio Colorado.
“Good, because it needs to be a coordinated effort,” Reyes said. “This kind of situation has no physical borders.”
Gomez also noted that last month the Health Department worked with University of Arizona mobile units in a binational effort with partners south of the border.
Tony Badilla, emergency management director, pointed out that free testing opportunities are still available and posted on the Yuma County Health Department website.