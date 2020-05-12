COVID-19 cases jump in San Luis R.C. after two-day lull

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. — After a two-day lull, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases here surged again this week.
Ten new cases of the coronavirus were recorded on Sunday, bringing to 194 the total number of cases recorded in the border city next to Yuma County. There have been 19 deaths related to the virus among residents of San Luis Rio Colorado since the first case was documented in the city in late March.
The 10 new cases confirmed Sunday came after only one case was recorded Friday and Saturday.
San Luis Rio Colorado continues to lead all cities in Sonora in the number of cases and COVID-19 related deaths, according to the state’s health ministry. Hermosillo, the state’s capital with about four times the population, had 172 documented cases as of Sunday, the second-highest number.
On Monday, Gerardo Alvarez, a spokesman for the state government, said health officials reported they are seeing a rising number of COVID-19 among children and teens 15 and under. A total of 38 cases statewide had been confirmed among minors as of Sunday, seven of which were recorded in San Luis Rio Colorado.
“Although minors show moderate or light symptoms, they are at risk and they become sources of infection” for others, Alvarez said.
He said health officials also are starting to see a trend of pediatric cases COVID-19, including one involving a 3-year-old toddler in San Luis.
Sonora is entering what health officials have called Phase 3 of the pandemic, defined as a critical period in which residents are being urged to double down on social distancing measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Nonetheless, Sonora health officials are reviewing a report by disease specialists for the purpose of setting a date for a partial reopening of businesses.
Meanwhile in neighboring Baja California, 2,425 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed as of Sunday. Of those, 1,216 were confirmed in Tijuana, followed by Mexicali with 942. There have been 96 deaths in Mexicali attributed to the virus.
Business closures prompted by the virus forced residents to forego the tradition of celebrating Mother’s Day in restaurants in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexicali and elsewhere on Sunday.
Also cemeteries were closed, preventing residents for visiting the graves of their mothers.
“This Mothers’ Day is different from all the previous years,” said Santos Gonzalez, mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado. “We are forced to live with a challenge we would never have imagined.”