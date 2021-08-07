COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at multiple campuses in the both of Yuma’s elementary school districts in the days since the start of instruction.
In the Crane Elementary School District, positive cases have been confirmed at Centennial and Crane middle schools, Gowan Science Academy, and Suverkrup, Mesquite, Ronald Reagan and Salida del Sol elementary schools.
In Yuma Elementary School District 1, cases have been found at Gila Vista Junior High, Castle Dome Middle School, and Carver, Otondo, Desert Mesa, O.C. Johnson and Dorothy Hall elementary schools.
“I am aware that this is not news you hoped to hear,” Crane Superintendent Laurie Doering said to parents of district students in a letter that also appears on the district’s website. “However, we have established mitigation strategies in place to moderate the impact that the pandemic has on our school community. We prepared for this scenario, and we won’t let it damper the remarkable things we have planned for this school year.”
For the week of July 25-31, the first week of classes for Crane, there were five confirmed cases at Salida del Sol, two at Mesquite and one each at Gowan Science Academy, Suverkrup and Ronald Reagan.
For the week ending Friday, four cases were reported at Crane Middle, three at Mesquite, two at Ronald Reagan, and one each at Gowan and Suverkrup.
District 1, meanwhile, said there was one confirmed case each at Gila Vista and Castle Dome the week of July 26 to Aug. 1.
For the week ending Friday, there were four cases at Castle Dome, three at Desert Mesa, three at Gila Vista, two at Carver, and one each at O.C. Johnson, Dorothy Hall and at an off-campus district office.
For privacy reasons, neither district is specifying whether the cases are among students or staff.
Crane is “highly encouraging” but not mandating use of face masks among students, staff or visitors to the schools.
Doering’s letter said Crane schools have contacted all families of students who may have been in close contact with someone confirmed as having been exposed to the virus.
“Due to the increase in cases, we are in the process of reviewing our mitigation plan and will make adjustments, as needed.”
District 1 “is encouraging all staff, students and parents to wear masks as a proactive measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus,” said Christine McCoy, the district’s communications and community engagement coordinator.
Sanitizing stations remain in place in District 1 schools for students and staff to wash their hands, McCoy said.
She said District 1 schools remain open to parents and for essential visits by others, but that the district is trying to limit the duration of visits as part of measure to control the virus.
District 1 notifies parents anytime their children come in contact with or shares a classroom with someone exposed to the virus, she said.
“We are fully transparent and more than happy to answer questions, so we invite parents to reach out to us.”
High school students went back to class on Thursday, so Yuma Union High School District has no numbers for any students having tested positive for COVID-19, said Eric Patten, the district’s chief communications officer.
He urges parents and others to visit the district’s website to read its COVID-19 mitigation plan, which appears in English and Spanish. The plan can also be read on the websites for the individual high school campuses.
Mask use is optional at the high schools, but each of the six campuses is equipped with hand-sanitizing stations, has installed plexiglass dividers in areas of heavy foot traffic, and provides disinfectants in the classrooms.
The district will contact students’ families by phone and e-mail in the event the students are believed to have come in close contact with someone exposed to the virus, Patten said. In cases where students merely share a classroom with someone exposed, the district will contact their families by letter and e-mail.
For more information, the public can visit the district’s respective websites: https://www.craneschools.org, https://www.yuma.org and https://www.yumaunion.org.