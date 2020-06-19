SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. — The number of COVID-19 cases here have surged this week after dropping off over the weekend.
The border city across from Yuma County recorded 84 confirmed cases and 16 deaths related to the coronavirus among its residents from Monday through Wednesday, Sonora’s health ministry reported.
Those numbers brought to 670 the confirmed number of cases in San Luis Rio Colorado since the first case was documented in late March.
The surge came after the city recorded 36 new cases and one death from Friday and Sunday.
On Monday there were 36 cases confirmed, followed by another 35 on Tuesday and 13 on Wednesday. The number of cases for Thursday had yet to be tallied.
In all, there have been 99 deaths in San Luis Rio Colorado linked to the coronavirus. Meanwhile across Sonora, the number of cases climbed from 4,963 on Sunday to 5,511 Wednesday. There have been 486 COVID-19 deaths around the state.
Enrique Clausen, head of the health ministry, urged Sonorans to practice greater social distancing, not only to slow the spread of the virus but to give a breather to health workers who he said have been pressed to the limit in the months since the pandemic began.
“Among all us we need to give them a respite, a breather to the staff of both public and private health care institutions,” Clausen said in a video on Facebook. “We need to give them the opportunity to be able to recuperate.”
Nearby in Mexicali, the number of confirmed cases rose from 3,700 to 3,926 Monday through Wednesday. There were 35 COVID-19 deaths among Mexicali residents, bringing the total number to 674 since the start of the pandemic.