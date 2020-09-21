The family of Miguel Caudillo, a former Yuma County Sheriff’s Office employee, says that he passed away Sept. 10 of COVID-19 at a Tucson hospital with his wife at his side.
“It hurts to say, at 7:50 p.m., Miguel passed away.” wrote Martin Caudillo, on the GoFundMe Page that has been set up to cover his medical expenses. “He is now resting at peace and watching over his family, friends and most importantly his wife and daughters.”
Caudillo retired from YCSO in July 2013 as a detention sergeant after 27 years of service. He had been working for a private security firm in Yuma, but did not have any medical insurance.
He was also the sole provider for his wife and his wife’s sister, who has a disability.
On June 27, Caudillo went to a local urgent care facility, where he was told to go to the emergency room at Yuma Regional Medical Center because his oxygen levels were dropping.
A few hours later, after being admitted for observation, Caudillo developed complications from the coronavirus and his family was notified that he was being flown to Banner Medical Center in Tucson for better care.
The following morning, he was placed in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator because he was having a hard time breathing and his oxygen levels kept dropping.
Caudillo was taken out of the coma on July 1 and he was able to communicate and respond to his medical staff.
However, because he still needed a ventilator to breathe, he remained heavily sedated for the next few days.
Caudillo’s ventilator was eventually removed and he was able to breathe with a mask air-flow device. He was also able to speak with his daughters Lorena and Melissa and his wife, Maria Elena, for the first time.
Unfortunately, his health took a turn for the worse the following day and doctors put him back on a ventilator because his blood pressure increased and his oxygen levels started to decrease again.
According to an update the family posted to the GoFundMe page on Sept. 4, Caudillo was taken off of heavy sedation and was alert and responsive, and able to recognize his family and make hand gestures.
However, Caudillo’s lungs were still not functioning properly so in early August doctors and family decided he needed a tracheostomy, which made it possible for his lungs to breath without being fully intubated.
Caudillo had ups and downs through the month, including contracting MRSA and pneumonia. However, doctors said he was heading in the right direction for recovery, and were planning on transferring him to a Long Term Acute Care Hospital, where he would get respiratory and physical therapy.
Unfortunately, Caudillo developed another form of pneumonia, which led to doctors to hold off on the transfer and start him on another round of antibiotics.
The pneumonia, however, progressed. Doctors sedated Caudillo again and put back on a ventilator. When the antibiotics Caudillo was being given weren’t working, doctors started him on a new one.
When Caudillo’s health did not improve, doctors advised the family that they had done everything they could and recommended he be given end-of-life care.
“One thing Miguel taught us all is to live life to the fullest and spend it with family, and we will continue to do that,” the family wrote on the GoFundme page. “Miguel, we will miss you and love you. Rest in Peace.”
The more than $15,000 raised through donations made to the GoFundme page -https://www.gofundme.com/f/miguel-caudillo-covid19-fund – will be used to cover Caudillo’s medical and funeral expenses.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.