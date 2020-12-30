Yuma County on Tuesday passed a tragic mark: 500 deaths due to COVID-19.
Health officials on Tuesday reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths, bringing the total positive cases to 27,065 and total deaths to 504.
Local officials pointed out that the number of deaths represents real people and families who have suffered crushing losses and now have to deal with overwhelming grief.
“Passing the milestone of 500 COVID-19 deaths of Yuma County residents is a terribly sad and tragic occasion. From the first such passing on April 12th to today, we’ve lost roughly one out of every 460 Yuma County residents to the pandemic in less than nine months,” said Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
“First of all, we should all remember that these are more than just numbers. These are people’s lives that have been lost. Too many families are feeling the pain this holiday season of a missing loved one that has been taken from them by COVID-19. My sincere condolences to anyone who has lost someone close to them,” Gomez added.
Mayor Doug Nicholls shared the sentiment. “Every person we have lost to the COVID pandemic is a tragedy. We honor these victims and their families by staying united for Yuma and taking good care of one another through safety measures to defeat this virus,” Nicholls said.
Many of these deaths occurred at Yuma Regional Medical Center. “We join our community in honoring and mourning every person Yuma has lost during this terrible pandemic. Each person who has died is far more than a number. They are people. They are parents, children, siblings and friends. To their families, these men and women were their entire world,” YRMC said in a statement.
COMFORTING, CONNECTING FAMILIES
Cathleen Wolff, supervisor of spiritual care at YRMC, and her chaplaincy staff are often called to the bedside of patients who are about to die, offering comfort and connecting families with their loved ones.
“To have lost 500 members of our community, which you know is very tight and close knit, neighbors and friends, it’s not just a number, that is very important to convey,” Wolff said. “These are people with names and faces and families and children and lives. To their families and to their community, it’s a tragic loss. So the grief right now is really intense. All of our staff, we always celebrate every victory, but we mourn every loss. A piece of our heart leaves with every patient who dies. That is a lot to hold,” she added.
Wolff noted that the loss of life has deeply impacted hospital staff. “It’s been tragic. It’s been a very difficult time. Our healthcare heroes, this is our vocation, this is our calling, but doctors and nurses are called to heal and they work so hard for the health and wellbeing of all of our community,” Wolff said.
YRMC, in its statement, asked the community to join the hospital in expressing “heartfelt appreciation” for the staff: “Never before, even with our most veteran nurses or doctors, have caregivers at our hospital witnessed such high levels of death. Living in such a close-knit and relatively small community such as Yuma, patients are sometimes employees’ own friends, neighbors and even sick co-workers.
“The bond between patient and caregiver has never been so precious as now, a time when family members are not allowed to visit. YRMC staff members give even more of themselves to help fill that missing role, through everything from added attention and affection to doing anything they can to relay messages and bridge the communication gap with family members living near and far.
“Like healthcare heroes around the nation, our employees have never experienced such intense and prolonged suffering. For them, their work at YRMC isn’t just a job. This is their calling. No matter how difficult this work may be, most probably couldn’t imagine spending their days and nights doing anything else. For that, we as YRMC and the Yuma community are forever grateful.”
Although it’s a heavy calling for healthcare workers, from respiratory therapists and nurses to doctors and chaplains, they continue to show up for work every day. “We’re called to be at the bedside of our patients, in whatever form that means for them. We do our best to heal them, and that’s not always possible,” Wolff said.
When a patient is near the end of their life, Wolff and the YRMC chaplains are there to “bridge the gap” between patients and families. With approval, one family member is allowed to be with the patient. When that isn’t possible, staff will do what they can to virtually connect patients with their families, either by phone or video.
“What happens when a patient is dying is driven by the patient and family,” Wolff explained.
If the patient has a certain faith that calls for certain rituals, prayers or blessings that are important to the patient and family, the chaplains try to honor the requests and use words and language that is familiar to them.
Sometimes they just want to talk. “A lot of the time, it is active listening and helping family members share stories about their loved ones. There is a lot of story listening,” Wolff said.
During this time, staff steps back and gives them space. “These are very precious moments at the end of life, moments that they will always remember,” she noted.
After death, the chaplaincy staff continues to help and comfort the survivors. “Family members who are losing their life partners, one partner beat the virus and the other hasn’t, can’t imagine how they’re going to move forward without someone they’ve had on their side for 52 years. They’ve returned from wars like Vietnam and to lose their life to COVID, the loss is insurmountable,” Wolff explained.
“Every loss remains with us, and anytime you experience a loss, you relive any other loss you’ve had in your life. So it’s hard, very hard,” she added. “The grief is real, and grief like this that covers our entire community is something that is going to take a lot of time to work through.”
STAYING THE COURSE
Gomez stressed the importance of not letting our guard down. “It’s important for everyone to remember that we have to stay the course and look out for each other. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus,” she said.
“The science is settled: wearing face masks and practicing social distancing work. We also have an effective, safe vaccine that is being distributed as we speak. We must continue to be vigilant until we’ve beat this virus once and for all,” she added.
She pointed out that with the recent large increase in new cases, Yuma County runs the risk of overwhelming available medical services at a time when residents need them most.
“I ask every Yuma County resident to please do your part to stop the spread. We’ve lost too many here in our community. Let’s all work together to help ensure we don’t lose more,” Gomez said.