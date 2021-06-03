MEXICALI, Baja Calif. – The incidence of COVID-19 here continues to be of concern to health officials, with the city’s infection rate exceeding that of the rest of the state.
The city across from Calexico, Calif., continues to record more than 100 new coronavirus cases per week, according to authorities, and the rate of reproduction of the virus is calculated at 1.02, above the rate of 0.95 for all of Baja California.
The reproduction rate is the number of people to whom one infected person on average will pass along the coronavirus. A rate that exceeds 1 is considered high.
In a news conference this week, Alonso Perez Rico, Baja California’s health minister, stressed concern about the incidence of COVID-19 in Mexicali, the state’s capital, even as vaccines are becoming more widely available.
“COVID-19 is not finished,” he said. “It’s continuing here. We can still get infected and get sick.
“We have a situation that is particular to Mexicali, and we have to take care of it,” he added. “We all have to help move this city forward for the well-being of the states.”
However, the number of confirmed new cases in Mexicali actually dropped, to 123 for the week of May 24-31, down from 145 the previous week.
Of 344 people currently under medical care in Baja California for COVID-19, 239 live in Mexicali, according to health ministry figures. Of 49,123 coronavirus cases recorded in the state since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, 19,741 occurred among Mexicali residents.
Perez Rico urged Mexicali residents and visitors to the city to continue wearing masks and follow other safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
The state health ministry is counting on infection rates to fall in the weeks ahead as more people receive vaccinations. Beginning Monday, the required age range for receiving the shots was lowered to 40 to 49 years of age.
More than 13,500 doses of vaccination were made available for distribution statewide to people in that age group, far below the number needed. Until more shots become available, residents need to continue to practice precautions, Perez Rico said.
San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., this week was rated at low risk for spread of the virus. The city across from Yuma County recorded 19 new cases and two coronavirus-related deaths last week. Since the start of the pandemic, the city has tallied 3,226 cases and 507 deaths.
Sonora recorded 497 cases last week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 74,813. The number of people throughout the state who have died since the start of the pandemic is 6,346.
Vaccinations also are being given to those in the 40- to 49-year-old age group in Sonora.