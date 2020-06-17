COVID-19 rate slows in San Luis Rio Colorado

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. — The infection and mortality rates for COVID-19 have slowed in recent days in this city, which no longer leads the rest of Sonora in the number of coronavirus-related deaths.
The Sonora Health Ministry on Monday said San Luis Rio Colorado recorded 36 new cases of the virus from Friday through Saturday and only one new death. That brought to 586 the total number of confirmed cases and to 83 the number of COVID-19-related deaths.
The border city across from Yuma County, meanwhile, fell to second place among the cities with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, trailing Cajeme with 94 deaths.
In a radio interview Friday, San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez praised residents for their efforts to contain the virus. But, he added, “We can’t rejoice. I am asking everyone who can to continue with voluntary distancing.”
From June 8 through Sunday, the city recorded 87 new cases and nine deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Gonzalez announced on the program that a health council will be formed to draw up guidelines for a gradual reopening of businesses in the city. The guidelines, he said, will conform to recommendations issued by Mexico’s federal government and with policies previously announced by Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich for reopening the state’s economy.
Across Sonora, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from 3,650 to 4,963 from June 8 to Sunday, prompting the state government to impose new curfew and social distancing requirements on the cities, among them the capital of Hermosillo, which recorded 1,657 cases, or 33% of the statewide total.
Among the new restrictions in place in Hermosillo are the required closure of large businesses such as supermarkets between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and a restriction on vehicle travel except for essential purposes.
The health ministry said only 8,950 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state since the first case was recorded in March. That compares with 21,740 tests done in Yuma County as of Sunday.
In neighboring Mexicali, Baja Calif. the number of confirmed cases grew from 3,199 to 3,700 from June 8 through Sunday. The city recorded 139 deaths due to COVID-19 that week, bringing its total to 639.