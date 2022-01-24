SOMERTON – The cities of San Luis and Somerton are feeling the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, which has been reflected in the closure of facilities and the return of restrictions on some activities.
On Jan. 13, the Somerton Senior Center closed its doors temporarily and indefinitely, due to a confirmed case.
“There was a case of a member and we began to bring food to their homes. The center will remain closed indefinitely, until it is safe to open,” said Jesús Meza, director of Parks and Recreation, the agency in charge of the center.
He added that they have started the distribution of meals at home for the nearly 35 older adults who come to the center regularly.
Meza said that this is the third temporary closure for the center since the pandemic began, in an effort to make sure senior citizens are not exposed to COVID-19.
“Fortunately, most of them are vaccinated,” he added.
Somerton’s city administration reports that the general increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 is happening among city employees as well.
City Manager Jerry Cabrera said 13 city employees have tested positive for the virus this month, but several of them are already back on the job.
“With the CDC changes, now it’s only five days that they have to be home, and most of the employees are vaccinated, so they are coming back soon, but we have seen cases increase this month,” he noted.
On Tuesday, Cabrera reported to the city council that the readings for the presence of the virus in the sewage samples resulted in a high alert level on Jan. 10, finding higher readings than those registered since February, when the monitoring program began with the University of Arizona.
Previously, the highest test readings were in August and September.
“We are waiting for this week’s readings, but we think it will continue to increase because more residents are testing positive,” said Cabrera, who added that the possible measures to be taken at the city level to mitigate the spread will depend on future increases.
In San Luis, the city government announced that it will once again close the council room to the public, and that the sessions will be held remotely, broadcast on the city council website, sanluisaz.gov, starting with the regular session next Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Mayor Gerardo Sánchez signed a proclamation to this end, implementing the measure that will be temporarily maintained, responding to the high infection rates of COVID-19.
The closure of the council room will remain until the proclamation is lifted or it is administratively determined to resume in-person sessions.
Cabrera said that the high infection rates are expected to continue in the coming weeks, but by then, the numbers may not reflect reality, since access to home detection tests will have increased – and the results of those tests aren’t known.