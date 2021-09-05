SPECIAL TO YUMA SUN
When most of the U.S. went into lockdown in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some predicted there would be a baby boom in the months to come with couples confined to their homes and little to entertain themselves beyond television.
Instead, there’s been more of a baby bust. That’s a trend seen nationwide as well as at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
From one of the highest volumes of births at YRMC in 2018, there’s been a decline in births in the years since at the hospital, reported Dorie Rush, administrative director of Women’s and Children’s Services. “We anticipated that rate (from 2018) to go up over the years. With Covid we expected it to be even more. But we haven’t seen it.”
What the hospital has seen is a decline in births that began in 2019, went lower in 2020 and the trend is continuing this year, she said.
“There was a lot of speculation with the lockdown that we would see a baby boom,” Rush said. Instead, the reality is just the opposite. At YRMC, from 2018 to 2019 there was a 6% decline in the birth rate, the volume was lower in 2020 and even lower so far in 2021.
During 2018, there were 3,422 births at YRMC, Rush reported. In 2019, the number had dropped to 3,187 births and in 2020 there were 3,010 births.
“For 2021, we’re already behind 2020,” she said. “It may pick up but I don’t see it to be much more than that.”
Elsewhere in the U.S., birth rates have fallen dramatically in many states during the coronavirus outbreak, according to an Associated Press analysis of preliminary data from half the country.
Nationally, even before the epidemic, the number of babies born in the U.S. was falling, dropping by less than 1 percent a year over the past decade as many women postponed motherhood and had smaller families. But data from 25 states suggests a much steeper decline in 2020 and into 2021, as the virus upended society and killed over a half-million Americans.
Studies indicate that births for all of 2020 were down 4.3% from 2019. More tellingly, births in December 2020 and in January and February 2021 – nine months or more after the spring 2020 lockdowns – were down 6.5%, 9.3% and 10% respectively, compared with the same months a year earlier, AP reported in April.
Rush speculated that rather than start a family or add to it, people may have decided to hold off having a baby because of uncertainty about the lockdown-ravaged economy and job status.
Along with the economic uncertainty, “I think there was a health aspect as well,” she said. “They may not have wanted to bring a child into the world with the pandemic. I don’t think anyone could have predicted it would still be ongoing. They’re holding off to see what happens.”
With the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, she hopes things will improve.
However, some pregnant women have been hesitant to get the vaccine over concerns it may affect their unborn babies.
“We see a lot of pregnant women come in with COVID,” Rush said. “We’ve seen quite a number of positive pregnant patients. We have a separate place for them in the obstetrics unit. We had shut it down in the spring but just reopened it.”
The recommendation now is for all pregnant women to be vaccinated, she said. “A lot of them were hesitant at first … there were a lot of unknowns. But we want to reassure them they should get the vaccine.”