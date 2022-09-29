SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Campesinos Sin Fronteras wants to give farm workers a hedge against COVID-19, the flu and other illnesses.
The social service organization will host a vaccination event for them early Friday, Sept. 30 just before they head off to work. The 12th annual event is slated from 3 to 6 a.m. at 706 N. Main St. in San Luis.
Rosa Guerra, programs coordinator for Campesinos Sin Fronteras, said the 12th annual event aims give protection to the workers in the fall and winter months when they will otherwise be most susceptible to sickness.
“The (agricultural) season is about to begin and what we want is for them to have all the protection from vaccinations against COVID-19, flu and other illnesses,” she said. “We are doing it during those hours so they can take advantage of the event before they go to the fields or their places of work.”
Besides Pfizer and Moderna shots and booster shots and flu vaccinations, shots for Hepatitis A and tetanus will be offered at the clinic. Also available will be tests for the coronavirus.
“These services are for both workers with the H-2A visas and for the rest of the agricultural workers,” Guerra said. “We want everyone to go back to work protected.”
Also offered will be glucose and blood pressure tests.
While the event is aimed at farm workers, the public can also get vaccinated during the event, Guerra said.
Those seeking the shots should bring their vaccination cards and are asked to wear masks.
For more information, call Campesinos Sin Fronteras at 928-627-1060 or 928-627-5995.