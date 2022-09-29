VACUNACION 1 (copy)

A man gets a shot during a recent vaccination events hosted by Campesinos Sin Fronteras. Campesinos will vaccinate farm workers against COVID-19, the flu and other illnesses on Saturday in San Luis.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Campesinos Sin Fronteras wants to give farm workers a hedge against COVID-19, the flu and other illnesses.

The social service organization will host a vaccination event for them early Friday, Sept. 30 just before they head off to work. The 12th annual event is slated from 3 to 6 a.m. at 706 N. Main St. in San Luis.

