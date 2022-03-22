The COVID-19 transmission level in Yuma County continues its downward trend, dropping from substantial to medium.
“We’re right on the threshold. If we continue this trend, we will move to low,” Diana Gomez, director of public health services, told the Board of Supervisors during a COVID-19 update on Monday.
Chairman Tony Reyes said that he fears people think the pandemic is over. “My take is people think we’re done. I’ve seen people reacting, ‘We woke up one day, and COVID is done, and we can go back to regular life.’”
Gomez confirmed that while positive cases are declining, the coronavirus is not gone – and it will probably never be completely gone.
“It’s going to become endemic, which is something we’re going to learn to live with. It’s important that as we move forward, we learn the lessons of what worked and keep those lessons in mind so that we continue those low cases,” she said.
However, Gomez added, “it’s never going to be the same as a pre-pandemic world.”
Yuma County reported 96 cases and a positivity rate of 5% last week, in contrast from the week of Jan. 16, during the most recent peak, when 46% of all tests were coming back positive.
Gomez anticipates that the downward trend will continue for the time being – if residents keep taking precautions, such as staying home if sick and wearing masks in crowded locations.
“It’s about following the lessons that we have learned. It’s not gone away, it’s not going to go away, that optimism left a while ago, but that’s OK. We learned some lessons,” she said.
“The concern will always continue to be (putting a) burden on our healthcare system. We have one hospital. In the past, when cases have climbed, our hospitalizations have climbed equally,” Gomez explained.
Yuma County has some good things going for it, including a high level of vaccination, with about 83% of the eligible population inoculated against the virus.
And the Arizona Department of Health Services has worked closely with the Yuma County Public Health Services District and Emergency Management to make sure that Yuma Regional Medical Center has enough staffing to relieve frontline workers.
The state also set up a Surge Line that allows YRMC the ability to transfer COVID-19 patients to other facilities during peak hospitalization periods.
“Although we have beds, we don’t have staff to man those beds,” Gomez said.
The health director anticipates that as cases continue to go down, the state will start scaling back COVID-19 programs and resources, such as the Surge Line.
Yuma County is still under an emergency proclamation, and once lifted, “some of the services that have been assisting us in maintaining those cases down and providing that care would be scaled down as well,” she noted.
Gomez believes this will occur within a month or two.
Nevertheless, the Health Department continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t and if they have questions about the vaccine, to ask the Health Department or speak to their healthcare provider.
The department also continues to offer vaccine clinics, although the number of people seeking shots has decreased. “That’s good. Hopefully that means everybody got their shot who wanted to get their shot,” Gomez noted.
The Health Department, located at 2200 W. 28th St., administers vaccines from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Walk-ins are accepted. Those who prefer to make an appointment may call 928-317-4550.
In addition, staff is still going to the outlying areas in the county and working with farmworker communities and nonprofit organizations to administer vaccines. Health Department staff was recently out at 2 a.m., vaccinating agriculture workers in partnership with Campesinos Sin Fronteras.
The department is not just administering COVID-19 vaccines, but flu shots and other preventive vaccines as well.
Gomez urged residents to continue to do the “things that worked,” such as wearing masks in crowds. “I just want to continue to encourage people to take the precautions, seek the information that they need to keep their families safe and so that they can make the decisions that they need to to continue to enjoy those outings, those family gatherings, we’re traveling now, and do it in a safe manner,” she said.
As for flu cases, Gomez explained that these also continue to be low, although not every person who might have the flu gets tested. She believes that flu cases are still low because COVID-19 precautions, such as staying home when sick, are protecting people from getting the flu.
“Having a higher level of awareness has helped,” she said.