Border traffic lines
Lines of vehicles wait to cross from Mexico to the United States. Motorists and pedestrians could experience longer wait times to cross the border, with CBP’s announcement that they will assign their officers to assist the Border Patrol starting this Saturday.

 file photo

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Officials from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) department will be reassigned to assist the Border Patrol in processing asylum seekers crossing the border, which could impact wait times for crossing into the United States through entry ports.

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said that they were informed of the measure, which she noted would lead to longer wait times for pedestrians and motorists at the local port of entry.

