SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Officials from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) department will be reassigned to assist the Border Patrol in processing asylum seekers crossing the border, which could impact wait times for crossing into the United States through entry ports.
San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said that they were informed of the measure, which she noted would lead to longer wait times for pedestrians and motorists at the local port of entry.
“CBP notified us nationally, and I confirmed it at the entry port. They tell me that half of the officers will temporarily help the Border Patrol, and they will have to close half of the entry lanes,” Riedel stated.
Friday afternoon, the mayor posted a video on social media from the San Luis City Council, warning the public about the potential increase in wait times to cross the border.
John B. Menell, media liaison at the CBP Office of Public Affairs, confirmed that agency officials at entry ports will support the Border Patrol in processing asylum seekers, starting this weekend. However, he said it would be unlikely that half of the border officers would be assigned to this task.
“We cannot provide an exact number of officers to be assigned from each port, but it won’t be 50%. We also don’t know how long it will last, but we hope everything returns to normal as soon as feasible,” the spokesperson said.
The measure will apply to all entry ports, and decisions on closures will be made based on available personnel and border traffic flow, Menell noted.
“We ask the public to be prepared for longer wait times when crossing the border,” emphasized the spokesperson.
Riedel mentioned that the temporary reduction in officers attending to entry lanes could lead to chaos and inconvenience for people, especially as the peak season for agricultural work, which sees the highest border traffic, approaches.
“Even though it’s a federal government issue, people complain and ask us what’s happening, and all we can tell them is to be prepared and allow more time to come because it will take longer to cross,” she said.
She added that they have already started contacting legislators and consulting with other local authorities to find a way to mitigate the risks of the CBP’s announced measure.
In light of CPB’s shifting of resources, the federal agency on Friday morning announced the temporary closure of operations at the commercial port of the Bridge of the Americas, on the El Paso-Ciudad Juárez border, starting Monday.
CBP did not specify to what extent the assignment of officers to assist the Border Patrol would impact the local commercial checkpoint.
The agency noted that employees would assist the Border Patrol in the Yuma and Tucson sectors at various facilities, starting on Sept. 16, and would continue as long as needed.
To plan their land border crossings, CBP recommends that the public monitor entry times on their website bwt.cbp.gov.