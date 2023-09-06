SAN LUIS, Ariz, – Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) has called on the community to take advantage of the immigration services they offer at their office in San Luis to save time and transportation.

In November, the nonprofit organization opened its office in Plaza Riedel, but the flow of clients has not been as expected because many people may not be aware that they are operating in that location, stated Amber Gómez, the director of CPLC’s Immigration Program.

