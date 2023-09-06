SAN LUIS, Ariz, – Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) has called on the community to take advantage of the immigration services they offer at their office in San Luis to save time and transportation.
In November, the nonprofit organization opened its office in Plaza Riedel, but the flow of clients has not been as expected because many people may not be aware that they are operating in that location, stated Amber Gómez, the director of CPLC’s Immigration Program.
“The office in San Luis was opened because many people from here had difficulty with transportation to our primary office in Somerton. We have been here since November, and we want people to know that we are here to serve them,” said Gómez.
The organization opened the local office to serve clients from San Luis and those coming from Mexico with their immigration services, which were previously only available in Somerton.
In San Luis, CPLC offers services for family-based immigration petitions, adjustment of immigration status, renewal of green cards, and applications for U.S. citizenship through naturalization.
Gómez mentioned that due to not knowing that CPLC has an office in San Luis and not being able to travel to Somerton, people might decide to go to notary offices, which are not accredited to assist with these procedures.
“We want them to come to us because we are qualified for these tasks. San Luis is full of notaries, and we ask that they not go to them since notaries do not take responsibility for anything.”
“With us, the benefit is that we are accredited to handle immigration paperwork, and we can represent them before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services,” Gómez added.
CPLC is making efforts to inform the public about the operation of its local office, where they also offer other resources, such as assistance with utility payments and AHCCCS benefits, commonly known as “food stamps.”
She added that this month, every Friday, they will hold a Citizenship Fair where they will offer this procedure at a reduced cost, with the opportunity for applicants to qualify for a fee waiver from USCIS due to their low income.
The fair will initially be offered in Somerton but may later extend to the office in San Luis.
Gómez invited the community to visit the office located at 1938 W. Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Suite 1A, in Plaza Riedel.