Crane School District announced Friday that two additional employees — one from the district’s warehouse and one from the district’s maintenance department — have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from the district, the warehouse employee last worked on June 9; the maintenance employee last worked on June 18. District supervisors have notified individuals who were in contact with the individuals during the last two weeks, recommending they self-quarantine at home for a 14-day period from their last on-campus workday and seek testing for themselves.
Eleven Crane employees have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 since the district’s first report on May 22. Of these reports, three are from the district’s maintenance department, two are from the warehouse, two are from nutrition services, one is from transportation, one is from custodial services, one is from Great Beginnings Preschool and one is undisclosed.
The district’s administrative office, located at 4250 W 16th St., and all other district school offices remain closed to the public; staff may be contacted by phone or email.