The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday for its April meeting, which can be viewed online at www.craneschools.org/live/.
The new livestream capability comes with the district’s purchase of equipment to offer real-time streaming of board meetings on a permanent basis. In-person and telephonic attendance via Zoom audio conference continue to be offered as well. According to Superintendent Laurie Doering, the initiative was mutually desired by the governing board, administration and district community.
“We’re pleased that we can accommodate those who wish to attend in person and those who find a virtual option more suitable to them, and feel that the user experience for our virtual guests will be far removed from our previous attempts during the initial closure of in-person instruction last spring,” Doering said.
Going forward, all Crane governing board meetings – including Monday’s – will be recorded and available to view on the district website.
MASKING REMAINS PART OF MITIGATION PLANS
While Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2021-06 recently relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for Arizona communities, the guidance doesn’t affect school districts, Doering noted, as Executive Order 2020-51 – enacted July 27 to require all staff and students above age five to utilize face masks until the Arizona Department of Health Services deemed the measure unnecessary – remains in effect.
Masking remains part of the 35-page Crane Mitigation Plan, accessible via the “COVID-19 District Response” icon at www.craneschools.org, and continues to be practiced by students and staff on all Crane campuses, offices and other facilities, as well as buses.
“The new executive order does not change the state requirement for mask wearing in schools,” Doering said. “Since Gov. Ducey’s order was released on March 25, City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has also lifted the requirement regarding the mandatory use of face coverings in public spaces within city limits; again, this does not change the directive that the district must follow as a political subdivision of the state of Arizona.”
Though Yuma County has made great strides” in the availability of vaccines for educators and decreased transmission of COVID-19, “it is our responsibility to continue with the mitigation strategies that will ensure a safe learning environment for our Crane community and make it possible for us to remain open,” Doering said.
21ST CENTURY LEARNING AT PUEBLO
Pueblo Elementary School has reapplied for a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant that supports extracurricular clubs in leadership, newscasting, culinary, math, fitness and literacy, sewing, coding and gaming.
The three-year grant has supported the after-school programming with $120,000 in annual funding. Should Pueblo’s application for renewal be approved, the programming would be sustained two additional years, with 75% of the initial funding amount – or, $90,000 – awarded each year.
Currently, 90 students spanning kindergarten through sixth grade participate in Pueblo’s 21st Century learning opportunities.
Other district schools housing 21st Century Community Learning Centers programming include H.L. Suverkrup Elementary and Valley Horizon Elementary. Like Pueblo, both H.L. Suverkrup and Valley Horizon are applying for renewal.