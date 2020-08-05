To gauge the number of district students in need of on-site learning support, Crane School District is asking families to complete a survey accessible via its Facebook page and https://forms.gle/B3FTvT2vPjuK6si19.
Recent guidance from the Arizona Department of Education and Gov. Doug Ducey directs schools to provide free on-site support services beginning Aug. 17 to all students who want or need them. The district emphasized that this date does not signal schools’ official reopening, as that decision is now at districts’ discretion and will be made in accordance with forthcoming health data and state-determined benchmarks.
According to the district, on-site support services will include teacher and paraprofessional support and supervision for students participating in distance learning, school meals and access to school health offices. These services are intended for students with specific needs – such as a lack of reliable internet access at home, situations in which parents are required to work away from home and situations in which in-person special education services are best.
The district notes that there are some limitations to these services. For one, traditional in-person, teacher-led classroom instruction is not expected to be provided at this time. It’s also possible that on-site support will not be offered at every district campus; if that is the case, a student may be participating in these services at a different site than their home campus. It’s also possible that bus transportation will not be available.
As services will be provided to a limited number of students, Crane is seeking as many responses to the survey as possible.
“All Crane Schools need to hear from families regarding their initial decision on whether or not they will have their child(ren) participating with on-site support services,” the district said on Facebook. “There will be opportunities to change your decision in the future. Our goal is to hear from everyone.”